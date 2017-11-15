‘This Is Us’: The Pearson Family Faces Devastating Health News

This Is Us dropped a bombshell on viewers at the end of Tuesday night’s episode when they revealed that Kate Pearson (Chrissy Metz) has lost her baby.

The shocking moment occurs after the episode, entitled “Number One,” spent its entirety focusing on the life of Kate’s brother Kevin (Justin Hartley). After Kevin hits rock bottom trying to cope with his situation, he resorts to calling his adopted brother, Randall (Sterling K. Brown).

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kevin arrives at Randall’s home early in the morning to seek his brother’s help in conquering his addiction issues. However, Randall misinterprets Kevin’s arrival as being in response to Kate’s tragic loss, which Kevin was unaware of.

“Randall, I need to tell you something,” Kevin says.

Randall replies, “It’s okay. I already know. Kate lost the baby.”

Kate’s pregnancy with fiancé Toby Damon (Chris Sullivan) was a surprise to the characters and fans, and was greeted with glee from audiences. The pregnancy was previously stated to be perfectly normal, so this all adds up to one of the series’ most shocking twists.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.

Photo Credit: NBC / Maarten de Boer