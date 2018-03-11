Milo Ventimiglia Explains ‘Beautiful’ Reason Why Jack’s a Senior in ‘This Is Us’ Season Finale

Deceased This Is Us character Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia) will appear as an old man during the season 2 finale, and the actor behind the character is teasing the reason for the moment.

Ventimiglia stopped by Megyn Kelly Today on Thursday, where he was grilled about why/how Jack was a senior citizen in the episode, “The Wedding.” He was specifically asked if the moment was dream/fantasy sequence or a show-altering twist.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While he did not spill the beans, fans worried about the later scenario will be somewhat relieved. Ventimiglia said the moment comes off as “beautiful,” which not the word we would use to describe a world-altering twist.

“It’s Thursday. You’ve got a handful of days until you know [the answer],” Ventimiglia said. “I held out on telling you how Jack passed for months, you think I’m going to tell you why Jack is old? … But I will tell you this, again, in true (This Is Us creator) Dan Fogelman [fashion], as well as the rest of our writers — we have the most amazing writers on our crew — they have built this beautiful idea of giving the audience an aged version of Jack.”

As shown in the preview for the episode, an elderly Jack will be at his daughter Kate’s wedding, talking to his wife, Rebecca (Mandy Moore). He sports a wedding suit, grey-rimmed glasses and a grey hair. The two look at each other longingly as Jack reflects with his wife.

“Where did the time go, Bec?” Jack says.

Executive producer Isaac Aptaker teased the same kind of reveal that Ventimiglia promised during an interview. with Variety. Aptaker claimed that the reveal of an elderly Jack is not a “game.” It is intended a genuinely emotional moment.

“We’re not playing any games, but I will say that seeing him was one of the most visceral punches that I think we ever had. It’s so powerful and poignant and haunting and tragic all at once,” Aptaker said.

Aptaker also doubled down by teasing that the season finale will be filled with “hope and joy and optimism” to contrast a season “so marked by grief and tragedy and mourning.”

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC, with past episodes currently streaming on Hulu.

Photo Credit: NBC