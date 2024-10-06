'The Young and the Restless' Alum Returns Nearly a Decade After She First Starred on Soap

Actress Brytni Sarpy has announced her return to the long-running soap opera The Young and the Restless (Y&R). Sarpy, who portrays Dr. Elena Dawson, shared the news through her Instagram Stories on Oct. 1, per Soap Opera Digest, marking a significant comeback to the show that has been a cornerstone of her career.

Sarpy's return to the CBS studio where Y&R is filmed was met with a warm welcome. The actress posted an image of her dressing room door, which bore a heartfelt message: "13,000 episodes" followed by "Brytni Sarpy, Dr. Elena Dawson, Welcome back — we miss you!!!" To this, Sarpy responded with affection, writing, "missed you too."

The timing of Sarpy's return coincides with a momentous occasion for the soap opera as it approaches its 13,000th episode milestone. This landmark event is scheduled to air on Nov. 13, potentially setting the stage for Elena's reappearance in Genoa City.

Sarpy's journey in the world of daytime drama began in 2015 when she debuted as Valerie Spencer on ABC's General Hospital (GH). Her character, the daughter of Patricia Spencer and niece to iconic Port Charles residents Luke and Bobbie Spencer, quickly became involved in compelling storylines. Valerie's brief romance with Dante Falconeri led to the dissolution of his marriage to Lulu, Valerie's cousin. The show also explored a potential same-sex relationship for Valerie, featuring a kiss with Kristina Corinthos-Davis in 2018, according to Soap Opera Digest.

In March 2019, Sarpy bid farewell to GH, expressing gratitude for her time on the show. "It has been an incredible journey bringing Valerie Spencer to life," she stated, via Soap Opera Network. "I am so honored to have been given the opportunity to live in her shoes and paint her story on the Port Chuck Canvas."

Sarpy's transition to Y&R occurred swiftly, with her debut as Elena Dawson airing just days after her final appearance on GH. Elena was introduced as Ana Hamilton's cousin and caretaker to Ana's father, singer Jeff Slade. The character's backstory included giving up a medical residency due to conflicts with the chief resident.

During her tenure on Y&R, Elena became embroiled in complex romantic entanglements, most notably with cousins Devon and Nate. These relationships were marked by infidelity, sparking a rivalry between the two men that ultimately led Nate to abandon his medical career for the business world. Sarpy reflected on Elena's morality in a 2023 interview with Digest, stating, "I think everyone makes mistakes, Elena included, but if you notice with any of her conversations with Tessa or Mariah or really anyone, she's always been the moral compass for people. So it's always been important for me to keep that for her because she definitely knows right from wrong."

Elena's last significant storyline in early 2023 involved plans for a medical podcast, with a potential interview with JT Hellstrom about his brain tumor. Since then, the character has been absent from the show.

During her hiatus from Y&R, Sarpy expanded her acting repertoire, starring in the film For Four Fun, written and directed by soap opera alum Jason Cook. The movie also featured Jacob Young, known for his roles in various daytime dramas. Sarpy described her character in the film as a departure from her previous roles, telling the outlet, "This is actually a character I hadn't really done anything close to before. I really had to pull from a more sensual, more grounded, older version of myself."

While the details of Sarpy's return to Y&R, including the duration of her stay and first air date, remain undisclosed, speculation is rife about potential storylines. One possibility is that Elena's return might coincide with the wedding of her ex, Devon Hamilton, to Abby Newman, which is rumored to be a central plot point in the show's 13,000th episode, reported Soap Opera Network.