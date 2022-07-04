'Days of Our Lives' Alum Returns to Reprise Role 2 Years After Leaving

Days of Our Lives alum Kristian Alfonso is returning to reprise her role as Hope Williams Brady, two years after leaving the daytime soap. The longtime star will be appearing in Beyond Salem: Chapter 2, a Days of Our Lives spinoff coming to Peacock this month. Alfonso spent 37 years on Days of Our Lives but exited in 2020.

The actress is not making a comeback, necessarily, as she tells Soap Opera Digest that Beyond Salem "is, I feel, a branch of it." She went on to add, "I have seen online where viewers have stated that I said, 'Never' regarding [returning someday] – I never said never. I said that I will not be popping in and out like other actors have done in the past. I didn't say I'm never, ever coming back. I was not absolute."

Notably, TV Line reported that in a separate Soap Opera Digest back in 2020 — following her tenure on the show — Alfonso was quoted as saying, "I'm not coming back. I've had a great run and so many wonderful moments on the show and worked with so many wonderful people. It's time for me to start a new chapter professionally."

Regardless of past comments, Alfonso made it perfectly clear to Soap Opera Digest in her new interview that she is thrilled to hop back into the franchise and portray her beloved character. "It always has to be the story and the characters," she explained. "And [the Beyond Salem storyline] made me excited. That's why I decided to come on board."

Beyond Salem debuted as a limited series on Peacock in September 2021. According to a brief synopsis, it "follows the adventures of current and former characters of Days of Our Lives outside of Salem, Illinois." The first season was a big hit, leading NBC and Peacock to renew the show for another season, which debuts July 11, only on Peacock.