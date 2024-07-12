'The View': Why Whoopi Goldberg Missed Thursday's Episode and When She Will Return

There was an empty seat at The View's Hot Topics table this week. As Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sunny Hostin, and Ana Navarro greeted audience members this week, longtime moderator Whoopie Goldberg was absent from the ABC talk show Thursday after testing positive for Covid, Behar announced at the top of the live broadcast.

"You might have noticed Whoopi is not here," Behar told the audience and viewers tuning in from home. "Whoopi has tested positive for Covid. You know, it's going around still. So you have to be careful!"

Legal expert and cohost Sunny Hostin added that the Sister Act star, 68, contracted the virus as part of "a summer surge."

Goldberg had been present throughout The View's daily previous broadcasts this week, and while she was technically absent Thursday, she did appear later in the broadcast via a pre-taped interview with The Boys' Antony Starr. She hasn't addressed her absence or diagnosis on social media, and at this time, it is unclear when she is set to return to the Hot Topics Table, though it seems likely she will be out for the remainder of the week and into next week. It is also unclear if Navarro, who typically only appears on The View on Fridays or when Goldberg is out and Behar fills in as moderator, will continue to appear in her absence.

This marks the third time a COVID diagnosis has forced Goldberg to miss The View. Back in September, the Sister Act star missed the show's Season 27 premiere after testing positive for COVID, with Behar telling viewers, "as you can see, Whoopi is not here. She has COVID." Goldberg addressed her absence in a video clip that played at the beginning of the show.

"Hey, in spite of everything you've heard, and let me just make sure that you know it's actually me. See, it's me," she said as she pulled down her mask. "I am not at Burning Man. I'm not still in Italy, I'm not doing stuff, I'm not trying to change the outcome of the election – I just, I have COVID. I just have COVID. I'm still testing positive. I have to have a clear test before I can come back, so it might be a couple of days, but I'm really thrilled to see the beautiful new desk. I'm really thrilled to see all the beautiful women... I'm sending you all great love and can't wait to get back to our favorite place, The View."

Prior to that, Goldberg was absent from the talk show in November 2022 after contracting COVID. Earlier that same year, she tested positive for the illness and was forced to miss several tapings of The View.

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.