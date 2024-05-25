Whoopi Goldberg Gives Hopeful 'Sister Act 3' Update

Despite a long wait, Whoopi Goldberg promises Sister Act 3 is almost near. The View moderator spoke with Entertainment Tonight while attending Patti LaBelle's 80th birthday celebration in New York City on May 23. Casting and plot details have been kept under wraps, but the nearly 30-year wait for the film has fans becoming impatient. "I can say it's coming," Goldberg shared. "It's coming around the mountain when it comes. It'll be here soon. I'm excited. It's time for it, you know, it's time."

Goldberg starred as Deloris Van Cartier and her witness protection alter ego, Sister Mary Clarence -- in the 1992 original and its 1993 sequel. In the original film, she witnesses a crime and has to go undercover as a nun in a Catholic convent. From there, she befriends her fellow nuns and reforms their choir. She returns in the sequel to teach a high school music choir which she helps transform into national champions.

As for why a third installment is necessary in spite of the delay, Goldberg says: "Because we need to laugh, you know?" she said. "I don't know what we're going into, but whatever it is, I'm gonna need to chuckle a lot...I think I'm good when I make other people laugh, too."

She spoke earlier this month about the film's production, noting she recently offered Pope Francis -- who she said seemed to "be a bit of a fan" -- a cameo. She revealed such in a chat with Jimmy Fallon while promoting her new memoir on the Tonight Show stop, she said, "I offered one. He said he'd see what his time was like."

Goldberg is returning as the star of the show, as well as a producer, while Tyler Perry will produce as well. The movie will also purportedly star comedian Tiffany Haddish. Tim Federle, whose previous works include Better Nate Than Never and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, will direct.