‘The View’ Producers’ Icy Nickname for Meghan McCain Revealed to Be ‘Elsa’ From ‘Frozen’

The View producers have a familiar nickname for co-host Meghan McCain.

The ABC talk show co-host has made headlines recently for starting arguments with her co-stars on the air, and while her presence has made the series grow in the ratings recently, the behind-the-scenes drama has reportedly left her with a reputation.

According to a Daily Mail 2017 report, the addition of the former Fox News contributor was initially welcomed by the other members of the panel, but that McCain had reportedly brought the drama to the show both on and off the screen.

“Everything started all lovey-dovey and folks were optimistic that Meghan would be a welcomed addition to the show, but no one knew that she had developed this hardened, cold disposition that’s quite different from when she was being considered for the job before,” a source told the outlet.

“Initially everyone thought it was her getting a rhythm or trying to find her way, but now people realize she has an unwelcoming presence and is only concerned with being engaging to Whoopi behind the scenes,” a source added.

An ABC spokesperson reportedly dismissed claims that McCain has an icy relationship with other cast and crew members of the show.

“Their opinions frequently differ and that’s exactly what the show is designed to do. She’s been warmly welcomed by cast and crew alike,” they told the outlet. “Let it go.”

The more-than-a-year-old report claimed that producers behind the scenes started calling McCain “Elsa,” the lead character from the Disney film Frozen, as a play off the fact that her colleagues consider her a distant and cold person.

A lot has happened since the report surfaced, however, and McCain has cemented herself as a welcomed addition to the series. However she continues to disagree with her co-stars, most recently getting into a heated debate with Behar that led to the veteran co-host threatening to quit.

“If this s— doesn’t stop I’m quitting this damn show. I can’t take this much more,” she allegedly said. Producers tried to deescalate the situation, but Behar wasn’t finished.

“I’ve tolerated a lot of s— on this show but I’m at my wits’ end with this entitled b—. Enough already! Enough already! I’m not playing nice any longer,” Behar reportedly shouted, in front of the studio audience.

The disagreement came during a segment that was meant to discuss the legacy of late President George H.W. Bush, but Behar chose to bring up President Donald Trump into the discussion.

“I don’t know why she’s so upset. I just wanted her to focus on President Bush and not bring Trump into this for once,” McCain reportedly said after Behar’s off-camera outburst.