'The View': Meghan McCain Ripped for Alluding to Her 'Qualifications' for Hosting

Meghan McCain is getting eviscerated on social media once again for her latest comments about "identity politics" on The View. The 36-year-old argued that the end result of pushing for inclusivity and representation could be that factors like race and gender would influence job placement more than qualifications. Given McCain's nationally recognizable last name, many critics said that they did not want to hear about "qualifications" from her.

McCain speculated wildly that the mainstream adoption of identity politics is leading society towards a climate where colleges and employers will be more likely to choose candidates based on their race, gender and orientation than on their qualifications. McCain provided no evidence for this fear, but she did leave herself wide open to jokes on Twitter when she asked a rhetorical question. She said: "We've only had one Asian American host co-host host this show. Does that mean one of us should be leaving because there's not enough representation? We're talking about — is identity politics more important than the qualifications for the job?"

Meghan McCain: "We’ve only had one Asian American host co-host host this show. Does that mean one of us should be leaving because there’s not enough representation? We're talking about -- is identity politics more important than the qualifications for the job?" pic.twitter.com/0nN1ilB9Nn — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) March 24, 2021

Of course, many commenters replied that, yes, they would like McCain to leave the show. Additionally, many noted that McCain's complaint implies that she is fully qualified for this job and that that was the only factor in her hiring. They argued that her whole career has benefited immensely from the legacy of her father, Sen. John McCain, and the connections he had.

McCain is often mocked on social media for her hot takes on The View, by people on both ends of the political spectrum. This time was no exception. Scroll down for a look at the top responses to McCain's anti-identity politics monologue.