'The View': Meghan McCain Ripped for Alluding to Her 'Qualifications' for Hosting
Meghan McCain is getting eviscerated on social media once again for her latest comments about "identity politics" on The View. The 36-year-old argued that the end result of pushing for inclusivity and representation could be that factors like race and gender would influence job placement more than qualifications. Given McCain's nationally recognizable last name, many critics said that they did not want to hear about "qualifications" from her.
McCain speculated wildly that the mainstream adoption of identity politics is leading society towards a climate where colleges and employers will be more likely to choose candidates based on their race, gender and orientation than on their qualifications. McCain provided no evidence for this fear, but she did leave herself wide open to jokes on Twitter when she asked a rhetorical question. She said: "We've only had one Asian American host co-host host this show. Does that mean one of us should be leaving because there's not enough representation? We're talking about — is identity politics more important than the qualifications for the job?"
Meghan McCain: "We’ve only had one Asian American host co-host host this show. Does that mean one of us should be leaving because there’s not enough representation? We're talking about -- is identity politics more important than the qualifications for the job?" pic.twitter.com/0nN1ilB9Nn— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) March 24, 2021
Of course, many commenters replied that, yes, they would like McCain to leave the show. Additionally, many noted that McCain's complaint implies that she is fully qualified for this job and that that was the only factor in her hiring. They argued that her whole career has benefited immensely from the legacy of her father, Sen. John McCain, and the connections he had.
McCain is often mocked on social media for her hot takes on The View, by people on both ends of the political spectrum. This time was no exception. Scroll down for a look at the top responses to McCain's anti-identity politics monologue.
This is rich. A woman who got this job because of her identity as a senator’s daughter wants to say this nonsense. Yes. You should leave. Goodbye and good day. https://t.co/hxZYmBA83I— roxane gay (@rgay) March 24, 2021
Many people were quick to point out the non-qualification-based reasons McCain has a high-profile career in media today, and the privilege she benefitted from. McCain studied art history in college but intended to go into journalism from a young age. She found her way into the industry thanks to the media attention on her blog during her father's 2008 presidential campaign.
If lack of self awareness was a person...🤨
I mean, seriously? 👀🤦🏽♀️ https://t.co/kQwm0z1i5B— Tara Setmayer (@TaraSetmayer) March 27, 2021
Whoopi’s inhale was all of us. It’s amazing how blind she is to how she got her job. She actually thinks skill and merit got her to The View. Don’t get me started on her hair. There is so much to cover in this 59 second clip.— Dawn Williams (@justicedawning) March 24, 2021
Along the same lines, many critics guessed that McCain did not realize the hypocrisy in her own statement. They wondered if she was embarrassed now as she watched the responses roll in on social media.
What are the qualifications for being a host of the View? Asides from being the daughter of a war criminals and consistently having the dumbest opinions in America— ROTC kid that wears full uniform to calc 2 (@TheEpicDept) March 24, 2021
Some wondered what "qualifications" McCain was even referring to in the context of her own job. This led to a slew of jokes about The View itself.
Meghan McCains’ resume
Qualifications: pic.twitter.com/seoLA0cGhB— Don’t stare at the sun pendejo (@yourefusetothnk) March 24, 2021
Meghan McCain studied Art history b4 starting a blog ABOUT JOHN MCCAIN. At 25, she wrote a book about being her daddy’s daughter. Then, despite never working in politics, she became a political analyst b4 joining The View.
(Sigh)
Why do y’all keep expecting her to know things? https://t.co/r2iF1Oikrn— Michael Harriot (@michaelharriot) March 25, 2021
While McCain stuck to "qualifications" in this clip, many pointed out that she does not hesitate to reference her father whenever possible in other discussions. They thought this was a willful ignorance of the facts.
White ppl we should think very long and hard before “that’s not what Martin Luther King Jr. preached” leaves our mouth and then probably not say that thing esp if it’s racist and ignorant. https://t.co/bo2LVz8EHK— jack taylor (@__jackish__) March 25, 2021
Leaving other aspects of this diatribe aside, many thought that McCain was playing it fast and loose with references to Martin Luther King, Jr. here. They advised white commentators, in general, to be more considerate when generalizing about that man's message.
ah yes. the myth persists - that POC are just not "qualified" for many professional roles. https://t.co/ys3yV7FMvm pic.twitter.com/I7oqmXEpTQ— Kimmy The Pooh (@kimmythepooh) March 25, 2021
1/4 I am 1 of 3 Black women who coined the term #IdentityPolitics in the #CombaheeRiverCollective Statement, 1977. @MeghanMcCain does not know what she's talking about. What we meant was that Black women have the right to determine our own political agendas, period, full stop. https://t.co/CGncZG8frQ— Barbara Smith (@TheBarbaraSmith) March 25, 2021
The debate pitting "qualifications" against "identity politics" is an old one, many critics pointed out, going back to older phrases like "Affirmative Action." Whatever it's called, they believed McCain was missing the point entirely.
Lmfao who is doing this to her hair https://t.co/RNBwwfcJhA— Milly Pinkos (@PinkosPerson) March 24, 2021
Hair karma. She did something somewhere; and now her hair is going through some things. I can’t remember the last post where it looked normal.— droll (@droll3) March 24, 2021
Finally, many critics were unable to take anything McCain said in this clip seriously because they were distracted by her distinct hairstyle. Some speculated that her hair stylist may ahve been messing with her.