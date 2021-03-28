Why Sharon Osbourne's 'The Talk' Exit Has Many Talking About Meghan McCain on 'The View'

✖

Following Sharon Osbourne's exit from The Talk, daytime talk show fans seem to be speculating, or rather hoping, that Meghan McCain might be the next co-host to get the axe on The View. Osbourne was released from the show following an investigation regarding her work temperament after the star engaged in a heated discussion on race in an episode. Prior to the emotional discussion, Osbourne showed her public support for Piers Morgan following his controversial comments on Meghan Markle and her interview with Prince Harry and Oprah; but, things went south when she was asked to back up her statements on the air.

The sudden push asking for McCain's dismissal has been brewing since she joined the show. It seems fans are upset over the outspoken conservative's controversial comments during President Trump's tenure –– many of which, she's since apologized for, including her use of the term "Chinese Virus" amid the wave of anti-Asian hate crimes. On a more superficial note, fans are taking issue with her hairstylist. "No one hates Meghan McCain more than her hairstylist," someone said via Twitter.

No one has ever wanted to be fired from a job more than Meghan McCain’s hair stylist pic.twitter.com/gQm7p2Oiwn — country club alt (@youonlyLIBonce) March 24, 2021

Recently, McCain went under fire for her take on identity politics. “We’ve only had one Asian American co-host this show," she said in the episode. "So does that mean one of us should be leaving at some point because there’s not enough representation? We’re talking about, is identity politics more important than qualifications of a job?” MSNBC's Tiffany Cross corrected the View star for her "ill-informed" critique saying, “But just like with hairstyles, Meghan, we’ve watched you take it, twist it, braid it and lock it so it benefits the warped presentation of your clumsy and ill-informed thoughts,” Cross said, calling the notion that women of color were not qualified “preposterous. "From now on, I hope you speak less and listen more and take a little time to enjoy this view.”

The network announced Osbourne's removal on Friday (March 26). "The events of the March 10 broadcast were upsetting to everyone involved, including the audience watching at home. As part of our review, we concluded that Sharon’s behavior toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace. We also did not find any evidence that CBS executives orchestrated the discussion or blindsided any of the hosts," the statement from CBS reads. "At the same time, we acknowledge the network and studio teams, as well as the showrunners, are accountable for what happened during that broadcast as it was clear the co-hosts were not properly prepared by the staff for a complex and sensitive discussion involving race."