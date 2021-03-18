'The View': Meghan McCain's 'Stop Asian Hate' Tweet Has Fans Pointing Out Her Past Remarks

✖

On Tuesday, a white gunman named Robert Allen Long went into several spas around Atlanta, GA, and killed nine people, six of them Asian. In the wake of this horrific act of domestic terrorism, the #StopAsianHate movement went viral, with many people calling for serious steps to be taken to protect Asian Americans from racially motivated violence. Hate crimes against Asian Americans increased by 150% in 2020, with many attributing it in part to former President Donald Trump's insistence on calling COVID-19 things like "Kung Flu" and the "China Virus."

The View co-host Meghan McCain tweeted out a Stop Asian Hate graphic with three broken heart emojis, but people on Twitter were quick to point out McCain's support of Trump's rhetoric last year. "I don’t have a problem with people calling it whatever they want. It’s a deadly virus that did originate in Wuhan," she said on the March 18, 2020, episode. "I don’t have a problem with it, and I think China, had they acted right away, and we had more access to information, maybe it wouldn’t have gotten to the place that it is. That doesn’t mean that we should be, in any way, stereotyping."

People were quick to point out that after her previous statements, this show of support feels disingenuous. Her co-host on The View, Joy Behar, took a more eloquent stance against the shooting, calling out Trumo directly for stoking the fires of violent hatred during his presidency. "We all remember Trump calling [coronavirus] the Asian virus, the Wuhan virus, we know that there are people in his corner who do whatever he tells them to do, or they get dog whistles from him and they go out and do things," Behar said on Wednesday, citing the January 6 Capitol attack as an example.

"It’s important to remind people… we have to keep reminding people of what happened before, OK? As far as the sex addiction defense, many celebrities have admitted to sex addiction and as far as I can see, sex addiction doesn’t lead to violence, it leads to sex," Behar continued. "So let’s not pretend." Behar also called out Atlanta authorities, who blamed Long's actions on "a bad day" before he decided to murder nine people. "I mean, how stupid are these people at this point?" Behar fumed. "How stupid are they? It’s pathetic what’s going on."