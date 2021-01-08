'The View' Host Meghan McCain Lashes Out After Capitol Attack: 'Shameful Day For Our Country'

✖

Like many, Meghan McCain took to social media to share her thoughts about the violent acts that took place after President Donald Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in Washington D.C. on Wednesday. McCain shared a devastating photo with her followers and didn't hold back on how she felt. In the photo, several Trump supporters are seen hanging Trump flags from the Capitol as smoke fills the air.

"I am absolutely, utterly and completely heartbroken. What a shameful day for our country. This is devastating and unpatriotic. Pray for nation, we are in crisis, in all forms," she captioned the eerie photo. The View host did turn off her comments so that followers weren't able to share their thoughts of agreement or disagreement.

McCain further explained her thoughts and asked leading Republicans to follow her in demanding that government officials invoke the 25th Amendment and remove Trump from office. "This is one of the great national tragedies of my lifetime. ... I have been absolutely despondent watching this," she said according to The Hill. "The bedrock of our democracy is the peaceful transition of power. [Trump] is clearly a president who has turned into a mad king, and at this point, I'm calling on all Republicans and conservatives who still have clout — we have to invoke the 25th Amendment. We cannot withstand this. Our country cannot go on like this."

Following the devastating events that took place Wednesday afternoon, early Thursday morning, Congress confirmed President-elect Joe Biden's win, marking it the final step in affirming Biden's election ahead of Jan. 20 inauguration. Shortly after the news was announced, Trump released a statement through a White House social media account after his own account was temporarily suspended, acknowledging his loss. In the statement, the president said, "Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless, there will be an orderly transition on January 20th."

The riots on Wednesday started as a Save America March earlier in the day. After the president said "we are going to walk down to the Capitol" his supporters, estimated in the thousands, then moved to the Capitol and proceeded to march up the stairs, eventually breaking through windows. Several climbed walls, pushed through barricades and breached the building, something that hasn't happened since the War of 1812. As a result, several people were injured and four people died.