'The View': Whoopi Goldberg Stops Meghan McCain's Tense Interview With Raphael Warnock, Georgia's Newly-Elected Senator

Meghan McCain's first week back on The View continues to provide entertainment as the conservative continues to make headlines with explosive moments on the daytime talk show. This time, she's making news after her co-host Whoopi Goldberg stepped in to stop her tense interview with newly elected Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock.

It seemed most of the women on the show were in happier spirits when introducing Warnock, but McCain's sour expression showed that she wasn't joining in the celebration just yet. After her co-hosts took turns congratulating Warnock on his historic win, McCain used her time to grill him about his future plans for the office. She echoed similar right-wing concerns during the U.S. Presidential and Vice Presidential debates when she asked the Senator if he had any plans to pack the Supreme Court.

“You talked a lot about unity on the campaign trail … but progressives across the country are celebrating that your election could mean adding two states, eliminating the filibuster, and packing the Supreme Court with more members,” she said. “You can understand how it’s hard for Republicans like me to believe in the spirit of unity. I want to know, will you do the same thing as Joe Manchin and agree not to follow up on all of those things?”

To which, Warnock answered saying he was only focused on meeting the needs of his constituents at the moment. “I’ll tell you what ordinary people are asking me about,” he said. “They’re wondering are they going to lose their healthcare in the middle of a pandemic.”

Things grew tense as McCain continued to pursue the same line of questioning until Goldberg stepped in and cut the interview short, even going so far as loudly telling McCain "Hey! Listen!" The interaction quickly shut McCain down as she remained quiet throughout the rest of the political conversation. When it was her turn to speak again, she asked someone else to step in, claiming that her "train of thought is so off right now."

The View fans proceeded to share their reactions of the verbal altercation on social media.