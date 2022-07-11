'The View' Loses Co-Host Due to Positive COVID Test

The View is down one co-host due to COVID-19. PEOPLE reported that Sara Haines tested positive for COVID-19 and, as a result, did not take part in Monday's episode. The publication also noted that Haines was one of the co-hosts who was on set when Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro-Cardenas received false-positive tests on the live show.

At the beginning of the episode, Whoopi Goldberg acknowledged Haines' absence and confirmed that she tested positive for COVID-19. Goldberg stated, "Sara's out with COVID, we want her to get well soon." Joy Behar also did not take part in Monday's episode. Although, her absence was reportedly not COVID-19 related. Haines has yet to publicly address the news. Additionally, it is unclear how long the co-host will be taking a step back from The View as she battles the illness.

As previously mentioned, Haines was on hand when The View dealt with a major COVID-19 scare in September 2021. At the time, both Hostin and Navarro-Cardenas were asked to leave the set live on the air. The ordeal came shortly before the co-hosts were set to interview Vice President Kamala Harris in what would have been her first in-studio TV interview. Behar stated later on in the episode that they tested positive for COVID-19. But, the result later turned out to be a false positive.

Following the situation, Navarro-Cardenas shared her thoughts on Anderson Cooper 360. She explained that it was disappointing that they had to leave the set, especially as she was "very proud" to have Harris on the program. The View personality continued to expound on the dramatic moment, saying, "Joy [Behar] is clear on the other side. I don't think she sees the commotion of what Sunny and I are told by the executive producer, Brian Teta, that this is happening. And, of course, it's a very awkward moment. It's puzzling. You've got a hundred things going through your head."

She said that she and Hostin received the news via their earpieces as the show was taking place. Navarro-Cardenas added, "We go 'What did you just say? Did I just hear you right?' And this is in the middle of live TV. And, as you know, Anderson, the show must go on."