'The View': Joy Behar Wants 'Idiot' Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift to Break Up

'The View' co-host said she has some 'Bad Blood' with the NFL star after several of his tweets resurfaced in which he made "disparaging comments about women."

All eyes may be on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce amid their high-profile blossoming romance, but at least one person is hoping the "1989" singer's next album will be a breakup album. During Thursday's episode of The View, Joy Behar, a self-proclaimed Taylor Swift fan, expressed her hopes that Swift and her "idiot" boyfriend will break up after the Kansas City Chiefs player's "illiterate" tweets resurfaced.

Behar made her comments about Swift hopping in a getaway car and getting out of the relationship after Kelce's tweets were brought up by moderator Whoopi Goldberg. Goldberg noted, who noted that "some of them date back to 2010" when Kelce was in his early twenties, prompted her co-hosts to find her a "high school boy who hasn't said something stupid about girls." However, Behar wasn't as quick to brush the remarks off.

"Here's one of his quotes: 'Damn, the Clippers girls gotta be the girls that don't make the Lakers team 'cause they was all ugly,'" Behar read, before adding, "He's illiterate. He's obsessed with the girls. I'm looking. That was his thing. [He wrote], 'Why can't girls hide they back fat?,' [and], 'I feel like if you want to be a cheerleader, you have to pass a beauty test. There's too many ugly cheerleaders out here.'"

Asked by Goldberg why she cares so much about the tweets, Behar said, "I'm a Swiftie and I love her because she's getting young people out to vote, so I don't want her to be stuck with this idiot." Their co-hosts seemed to side with Goldberg on the matter, Alyssa Farah Griffin explaining that although she wasn't "necessarily defending Travis Kelce because those are not appropriate comments," both Kelce and Swift are part of the "first generation that grew up with social media our entire teen and adult life" and, as a result, "we documented everything."

"You think of songs that you liked at the time and you're like, 'Wait, this might be totally problematic and I didn't even know at the time,'" Griffin said. "You gotta give people a little bit of grace and hope that the way he treats women now is reflective of how he is as an adult."

Hostin agreed, sharing, that Kelce has "probably grown up a lot" since his original tweets. "I really think that these kids, their frontal lobe, at that age, they're not developed and they're writing all kinda stuff." Goldberg concluded the conversation by stating, "Listen, young people do young people stuff. And what you said 25 years ago may not be how you feel this time, so everybody needs to lighten up and let these people do what they want to do."

Swift and Kelce have been romantically linked since September, a few months after the NFL star revealed he tried to give the 12-time GRAMMY winner his phone number via a friendship bracelet at one of her The Eras Tour shows in July. After attending several of the Kansas City Chiefs games, Swift at her Nov. 11 show changed the lyrics of her final song "Karma" to, "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me," before running into Kelce's arms backstage and giving him a kiss after the show.