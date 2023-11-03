Travis Kelce Responds to Reporter Who Asked if He's 'in Love With' Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce is currently in Germany as his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, will take on the Miami Dolphins in Frankfurt on Sunday. And while speaking to the media on Friday, one international reporter asked the Chiefs tight end "What is the latest status" and if he's "in love with" Taylor Swift.

Kelce responded with a smile and said, "The latest status is I got to see her last week. That's the latest status right there." The reporter followed up and asked Kelce if he's in love with the 12-time Grammy Award winner. Kelce continued to smile and said, "I'm going to keep my personal relationship personal."

👀 Sí, a Travis Kelce le han preguntado sobre Taylor Swift en Frankfurt



Y esta ha sido su respuesta pic.twitter.com/z16fzz1VYX — El Capologist Podcast (@ElCapologist) November 3, 2023

Kelce and Swift have been making headlines since Swift appeared at the Chiefs game on Sept. 24. She has attended three more Chiefs games, sitting with Kelce's friends and family as she cheered on the two-time Super Bowl champion. The couple was last seen after the Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 31-17 on Oct. 22 at Arrowhead Stadium.

Kelce's response comes after reports of him and Swift taking their relationship to the next level. "It's quickly turning more serious. They share a strong work ethic and have a huge appreciation for life and their careers, strong family bond and values," a source told PEOPLE while also saying that Kelce is "sweet, goofy and just a blast to be around."

While Kelce dodges questions about his relationship with Swift, he's preparing for one of the biggest games of the season. A win against the Dolphins would give the Chiefs sole possession of the top spot in the AFC. Kelce told reporters that the Chiefs, the current Super Bowl champions, have the tools to be an elite team.

"This team has every piece that it needs to be great," Kelce said, per ESPN. Everybody can talk about whatever they want to talk about ...I know that we've got a team that can put points up, and I know we've got the coaches to be able to put us in the great positions to succeed, and that's where we're moving going forward, and it just takes guys to lock in and just be ready for those big-time moments when we need them most."