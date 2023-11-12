Taylor Swift Changes Song Lyric in Flirty Nod to Boyfriend Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce had a few more special moments play out in public, either organically or as part of the supposed conspiracy that involves the pop titan playing the Super Bowl next year, closer to the end of the Eras Tour and long after Usher has left his own mark in February. That's if you believe such things.

According to The Daily Mail, the entire thing seems to be quite special and the couple seems to be having fun. Not much more people should worry about, but they do. But during the concert on Saturday night, a few nights after being forced to cancel due to weather, Swift changed some lyrics on stage on the fly. In the process, she delivered a message to Kelce in the audience and set the stage for the moment to come.

Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me – The Eras Tour pic.twitter.com/TbyI4urTIc — Mídias TSBR (@midiaTSBR) November 12, 2023

"Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me," Swift sang during the song, changing the lyrics slightly from "Karma is a guy on the screen coming straight home to me." Kelce's reaction to the moment was caught on camera, with the Chiefs star celebrating with some surprise and a few dance moves. He even had a nice moment with Swift's father.

Swift also mouthed the words "that's my man" during her performance of her song "Willow." All of it was just a prelude to a moment near the end of the concert when Swift walked off stage and into the waiting arms of the NFL star. That's where she gave him a big smooch as he spun her around.

If it were scripted, people might call it a bit too on the nose. Where's the subversion? Where's the dark underbelly? Why are people digging too far into all of this? Nobody knows, but the kiss certainly caused a stir online.

Kelce and Swift had actually been together in Argentina on Thursday before the chaotic weather forced the star to postpone the first show in the country. After the unplanned cancellation, the couple had a date night with a dinner and a round of applause from those in attendance. It's Taylor Swift's movie and we're all just the background characters.