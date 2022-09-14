'The View' Co-Hosts Stunned After Making Major Observation About Whoopi Goldberg

The View hosts have been sitting alongside Whoopi Goldberg for years, but they finally noticed something peculiar about her. She has no eyebrows! Goldberg, 66, said she has not had eyebrows since she was a child. The topic came up when the hosts were discussing the current "no brow" trend that stars like Lady Gaga, Doja Cat, and Kendall Jenner are following during the Sept. 13 episode.

After reading the intro, Goldberg asked her co-hosts what they think of the "no brow" look as she stared into the camera to slyly point out that she has never had eyebrows. Sara Haines noted that she "never noticed" Goldberg didn't have any, while Ana Navarro said she was "today years old" when she found out.

The latest beauty trend has celebrities bleaching and shaving their eyebrows, but #TheView's @WhoopiGoldberg was ahead of the curve! https://t.co/cVclFZyKV0 pic.twitter.com/8csPY1OKBn — The View (@TheView) September 13, 2022

Thankfully, Goldberg didn't take offense. When she has made movies, makeup artists usually paint them on, she explained. Goldberg also had a theory for why no one notices. "Because listen, what you can see on my face, you know where they went. You know where they are. You see," Goldberg said, notes TooFab. "So when you're looking at me, your eye sees eyebrows when there are none."

Earlier, Goldberg joked that she was married to a man who didn't notice until one day when he suddenly blurted out that she didn't have any eyebrows. "'Yeah, I know,'" she recalled. "I had eyebrows as a little kid and you know how men get those bumps? I started to get them on my face so my mother removed them," Goldberg told her co-hosts. "And so I just keep doing it because I don't know my face with eyebrows unless I'm working... they put them on and take them off."

While this was a lighter moment for The View, Goldberg expressed frustration with the racist backlash The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and House of the Dragon are facing on social media. A group of fans of the two fantasy franchises has complained about seeing diverse casts. Goldberg called them out for accepting fantastical creatures but not accepting Black actors.

"They don't exist in the real world," Goldberg said during the Sept. 6 episode. "You know that? There are no dragons. There are no hobbits. Are you telling me Black people can't be fake people too? Is that what you're telling me? I don't know if there's like a hobbit club, I don't know if there are gonna be protests, but people! What is wrong with y'all?"

"All of y'all who have problems because there are Black hobbits," Goldberg continued. "Get a job! Get a job! Go find yourself, because you are focused on the wrong stuff."