Meghan McCain Hits Back at Sherri Shepherd After She Shaded Her on Live TV

Meghan McCain is clapping back at Sherri Shepherd after the Sherri host named McCain as the only The View co-host she hadn't become close with on Watch What Happens Live. Speaking with WWHL host Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM show Tuesday, the former conservative panelist made sure to address what she thought was a "mean, nasty" comment.

"I don't know Sherri Shepherd. She was on the show like 15 years before me, when I was in high school, so I don't know why anyone is under the impression that we're close friends," McCain told Cohen. With Shepherd's new talk show having premiered this week, McCain claimed the former ABC panelist was "looking for publicity," noting that "a really easy way to get publicity is to try and fight with me."

The Bad Republican author continued, "The thing that makes me the most sad about it is The View is really hard and I think anyone who's done it knows how hard it is. There's also this toxic mean girl reputation that's not only with The View, but in daytime talk in general and I wish we would all just stop, there's no need to be nasty." The daughter of late Sen. John McCain added that Shepherd had been shady to her a number of times, which she didn't understand.

"I don't know why anyone would be under the impression I'm close friends with her, obviously we are not and I'm not up in my feelings about it. I never think about her at all," McCain explained. "It just seems like a really mean, nasty thing to do in a very strange way to start your new talk show that's supposed to be light and positive for women to like trash someone and I know what she's doing. I mean, we're all smart. She's like, throwing shade and making it a point to say like, 'All the alumni at The View get along and braid each other's hair and go to sleepovers except Meghan, the ultimate mean girl bad girl.'"

Back in May, McCain revealed on Stitcher's Reality with The King podcast that Sunny Hostin was the only The View alum she remained close to after leaving the show last year. "She's the only cast member I still have a relationship with," she said at the time. "I have such love for her and respect for her. She's a really good person and she didn't demonize me the way a lot of other people did, for whatever that's worth."