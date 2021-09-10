‘The View’ Co-Hosts Are Not ‘Looking for Fights’ in Replacement for Meghan McCain

As The View begins its search for Meghan McCain’s replacement, there is one main criteria the newest panelist must meet: no fights. After the show grabbed headlines over the past several years for bickering and harsh words between the co-hosts, the ABC morning talk show is looking to turn a new page and enter a new chapter filled with “lively, spirited debate” but without any fights, according to executive producer Brian Teta.

With Season 25 now in full swing and a roster of guest co-hosts lined up, Teta opened up about The View‘s ongoing search for a new co-host follows McCain’s August exit in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight. Speaking to the outlet, Teta explained that the long-running morning talk show is going to “look for people that can hang at this table with these strong women and bring an opposing view that is also a good conversation and has chemistry with the rest of them.” Teta said those working both in front of and behind the cameras are “not looking for fights – we never are.” Instead, The View just wants the co-hosts and viewers to have “a lively, spirited debate,” as the show “show is about different views and showing all sides of every issue, and that’s what we’re looking for.”

“We don’t like to be personal with each other, and so whoever comes in will have to know that and otherwise it won’t work well,” Joy Behar, who notably became embattled in many tense discussions with McCain, added. “We love to debate, but we don’t like to have fights with each other.”

The search for a new co-host comes after McCain, who joined The View back in October 2017, announced at the start of the July 1 episode that she would be departing the show by the end of the summer in order to spend more time with her family in Washington, D.C. In making the announcement, McCain even poked a little fun at the frequent bickering she often took part in with her co-hosts, telling fellow panelists Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, and Sunny Hostin, “if you want to fight a little bit more, I’ve got four more weeks.”

As McCain prepares to embark on her next career move later this month, The View is beginning its search for her replacement. Throughout Season 25, the talk show is set to bring on a list of guest co-hosts including Condoleezza Rice, Mia Love, Gretchen Carlson, and Alyssa Farah, among others. The show, however, is planning to take “a little time to fill the seat” with a permanent replacement. The View airs weekdays on ABC at 11 a.m. ET.