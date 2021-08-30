'The View' Guest Co-Hosts Announced Following Meghan McCain's Exit

✖

Meghan McCain's spot at The View's discussion table won't remain empty for long. After McCain left the ABC talk show in early August following a four-year stint, the network on Monday unveiled a list of guest co-hosts to join returning co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Sara Haines, as well as political commentator Ana Navarro. The guest hosts include Condoleezza Rice, Mia Love, Gretchen Carlson, and Alyssa Farah, among others, as The View has opted to take "a little time to fill the seat," meaning a permanent replacement for McCain will not be announced until a later date.

First to join the "hot topics" discussions will be Love. Deadline reports Love, a former Utah congresswoman, will have a week-long stint as guest host beginning the week of Tuesday, Sept. 7, the week of the talk show's Season 25 premiere. Love will be joining the return panel of hosts as The View returns to its New York City studio with its first in-studio audience since March 2020, when many talk show did away with live audiences amid the coronavirus pandemic. The View's social accounts have teased the milestone season mark, as well as the return of in-studio appearances, on its social media accounts.

According to Deadline, along with returning as political commentator, Navarro will also serve as a guest co-host regularly throughout the upcoming season. Other guest co-hosts include TV host S.E. Cupp, journalist and Real Housewives of New York City's Eboni K. Williams, journalist Mary Katharine Ham, real estate broker and reality star Cameran Eubanks, and businesswoman, Carly Fiorina. At this time, the start date of their guest hosting stints have not been announced.

The View's decision to bring on a slate of guest co-hosts comes as the talk show begins its search for its newest permanent co-host following the August exit of McCain. After first joining The View back in October 2017 as Jedediah Bila's replacement, McCain announced at the start of the July 1 episode that she would be leaving the long-running talk show in order to spend more time with her family in D.C. McCain, who welcomed her first child with husband Ben Domenech in September 2020, explained that, "as any new mom knows, when I think about where I want [my daughter] Liberty to have her first step and her first words, I just have this really wonderful life here that ultimately I felt like I didn't want to leave." McCain said the decision to exit The View "was not an easy decision" and it "took a lot of thought and counsel and prayer, and talking to my family and my close friends."

McCain made her final appearance on The View on Aug. 7. The ABC talk show is set to kick off Season 25 on Tuesday, Sept. 7 with a live in-studio audience. Stay tuned to PopCulture for the latest updates!