'The View': Candace Cameron Bure Shoots Down Hopes for a Return

Fuller House star Candace Cameron Bure had a short, two-season run on ABC's The View over four years ago, but the actress is still asked if she would ever return to the long-running daytime talk show. While veteran morning show star Sara Haines jumped at the chance to go back, Bure said she has no interest in going back. She would instead "share Jesus with people."

"I just don't publicly want to talk about politics," Bure, 44, said in a new interview with Fox News. "Not because I don't believe that my viewpoints and opinions are important, but I would much rather share Jesus with people. That's really my passion." Bure said she does not want to participate in a political debate that becomes "about division and separation." Instead, "I want to learn," she said. "I want to be [part of] a conversation about how to build a bridge."

Instead, Bure is focused on filming two new Hallmark Channel movies, which are being shot in Canada. She noted that the coronavirus safety guidelines have forced everyone to work slower, which she believes is one positive. "It allows people to do their specific job with a little extra room and a few extra minutes," the former Full House star said. "I think it's a really good positive thing because usually everyone is in such a rush to get it done so fast, so [quickly] and so now everyone's taking a breath."

Bure is also getting ready to plan her son Lev Bure's wedding. The 20-year-old got engaged to his girlfriend, Taylor Hutchison, on Aug. 28. She offered the couple some good advice. "Communication is key... like an open dialogue is key," Bure told Fox News. "And never be afraid to ask for help and advice, but make sure your resources are coming from good places." Bure and her husband Valerie Bure, are also parents to Natasha, 22, and Maksim, 18.

Bure appeared on The View back in 2015 and 2016. The show will start its 24th season on Tuesday, with Haines back after two seasons away. The show's other hosts are Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Meghan McCain, and Sunny Hostin. "I feel like I caught a shooting star twice," Haines said in a statement last week. "To once again be a part of the dialogue where I can share, discuss, and disagree alongside these powerful and strong women is a tremendous honor. I feel very lucky."