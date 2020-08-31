Candace Cameron Bure's Son Lev, 20, Engaged: 'We Are SO Excited'

✖

Candace Cameron Bure has a lot to celebrate after son Lev announced his engagement this weekend. The Fuller House star shared the good news Saturday that her oldest son had popped the question to girlfriend Taylor Hutchison. Sharing photos from the couple's engagement in a Napa, California vineyard, the actress gushed over her future daughter-in-law.

"She said YES!!! Last night my son [Lev Bure] proposed to beautiful [Taylor Hutchison]," she captioned the photos. "We are SO excited for these cuties. ... And this mama/mama-in-love can’t wait for wedding planning shenanigans." On his own page, the Switched for Christmas actress' son with husband Valeri Bure also celebrated his big news. "All glory to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ! I cannot wait to be your husband!" he wrote. Older sister Natasha, 22, joked in the comments, "Now time to find my husband boi, get to work," adding in another message, "I love you guys too much."

The engaged couple celebrated their one year anniversary back in May, with the bride-to-be captioning a photo with her then-boyfriend, "A year of lovin you." Hutchison's mother celebrated her daughter's engagement on her own social media this weekend, writing, "Over the last year and a half we’ve watched the love between my daughter [Taylor] and [Lev] grow. We are so excited for them and can’t wait for their journey to begin!"

Lev appears to be following in his mother's path, as she married his father when she was just 20. Almost 25 years later, Bure reflected to Good Housekeeping about the early days of marriage and motherhood, calling those days both incredibly difficult and "really wonderful." Working as an actress since she was five, the actress recalled being thrown in into a world she knew nothing about, during a time period in which she was also struggling with bulimia.

"I guess a lot of young people go to college during that season of their life to figure things out, and that was what that time was for me," the former child star remembered. "My early 20s were a time of discovery. I felt like a hot mess and I needed that time to find the path I wanted." Relying on her faith and family, however, the mother-of-three managed to find her center and heal. "I later started putting pieces together and actually figuring out what was important to me once I had my children," she told the outlet