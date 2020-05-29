'Fuller House' Star Candace Cameron Bure Teases 'So Many Surprise Faces' in Final Episodes on Netflix

✖

Fuller House is getting a special sendoff with the help of a few familiar faces. As the final episodes of the Full House spinoff prepare to drop on Netflix on June 2, star Candace Cameron Bure teased when speaking to Us Weekly that fans should expect to see "so many surprise faces," though she remained tight-lipped as to who those faces may belong to.

According to Bure, as production neared on the fifth and final season, she, other cast members, as well as producers sent an email to past stars of Full House and Fuller House seeing if they would be up to return for the finale, and "everyone said yes." Although not everyone was able to make it due to scheduling conflicts, Bure said that "you'll see those faces even if they’re not speaking" and teased that "there's a couple of really fun ones that are very noticeable." She refrained from revealing who may be returning.

"There are so many surprise faces in the final episode, and not all of them have lines. So if you are a die-hard fan, you need to pause during some of the episode or watch it through and then go back and watch it a second time," the actress said. "You're gonna see a lot of fun faces that just are there because they genuinely wanted to be there."

The final batch of episodes will largely focus on the triple wedding involving D.J., Stephanie, and Kimmy to Steve, Jimmy, and Fernando, something that Bure commended as being "really beautiful." Acknowledging that there’s so many different ways we could have played the wedding,” she said that "we all wanted it to be really beautiful and as real and as grounded as it could possibly be for a show like Fuller House." However, that doesn't mean that fans won't see any "silly hijinks stuff," with Bure saying that "it's cheesy and it's fun and over the top."

A spinoff of the hit 90s sitcom Full House, Fuller House debuted on Netflix in 2016 with most of the original cast reprising their roles, including Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber, John Stamos, Bob Saget, and more. In January of last year, Netflix confirmed that its two-part fifth season would be the last, with the first batch of episodes debuting in late 2019.

All current seasons, including the first half of the final season, of Fuller House are available for streaming on Netflix. The final nine episodes will drop on Tuesday, June 2. Stay tuned to PopCulutre.com for the latest information.