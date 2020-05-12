'Fuller House' Teases Triple Wedding in Trailer for Final Season

✖

The trailer for the upcoming farewell season of Fuller House was released by Netflix on Tuesday. While it won't premiere on Netflix until June 2, the trailer is definitely hinting at some wedding bells. Three sets of them, specifically.

In the trailer, both D.J. Tanner (Candace Cameron Bure) and her sister Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) are preparing to walk down the aisle, as is next-door neighbor Kimmy Gibbler (Andrea Barber). While the trailer was light on specifics regarding plot, it seemed pretty clear that the final round of episodes will be about both Tanner sisters (and Kimmy) getting married in a massive triple wedding. The triple wedding was initially teased back in April, and it does seem like the perfect way to end the long-running saga of the Tanner family. Although it's still unclear what will become of Michelle.

Back in November, Sweetin had posted about the show's emotional conclusion on her Instagram. "This was a hard week, with so many tears shed," the actor wrote. "But we had our wrap party last night where we celebrated and had fun and went out on a high note! I know this will never happen again… this special magic that is Full and Fuller House. The family we created will last the rest of our lives. So, while I may not see them every day like I have been, I know this family is never far from my heart. Thanks for the memories."

Fuller House was a revival of the beloved sitcom Full House, which focused on the newly-widowed Danny Tanner (Bob Saget) as he struggled to raise his three girls with his two friends, Jesse (John Stamos) and Joey (Dave Coulier). It premiered back in 1987 and ran until 1995. The revival premiered on Netflix in February of 2016, with a second season premiering later that December. Season 5 was split in half, the first part of which premiered in December of 2019.

Recently, the series has been mired by the trial of Lori Loughlin, whose character of Aunt Becky was written out of the season due to the fact that she's currently facing charges of bribery in the college admissions scandal. Coulier told Us Magazine that "we're there for her," regardless of how the trial turns out. He added that it had been "really sad" filming the series' last season without her, confessing that "It didn't feel right." The final season of Fuller House will premiere on Netflix June 2.