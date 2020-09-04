Sara Haines Officially Returns as Co-Host of 'The View'

✖

Sara Haines is officially coming back to The View, following rumors last month that she was in talks with ABC to return to the Hot Topics table. ABC confirmed Haines will take the spot left empty since Abby Huntsman left when The View returns for its 24th season on Tuesday, Sept. 8 with a live episode. Haines has been appearing as a guest co-host since GMA 3: Strahan, Sara & Keke was canceled.

"I grew up watching The View, and what this show stands for – different women, different backgrounds and different points of view – just speaks to my soul," Haines said in a statement Friday. "I feel like I caught a shooting star twice. To once again be a part of the dialogue where I can share, discuss, and disagree alongside these powerful and strong women is a tremendous honor. I feel very lucky." Executive Producer Brian Teta said the team was excited to " once again have her warmth, humor, and thoughtful viewpoint join the rest of our talented co-hosts on the panel."

Haines previously appeared on The View from 2016 to 2018 and has been a member of the ABC News family since 2013. After she left The View, ABC picked Haines and Michael Strahan to host the third hour of Good Morning America. Actress Keke Palmer joined the two permanently in August 2019, but the show was taken off the air in favor of a daily ABC News hour on the coronavirus pandemic. In July, ABC said Strahan, Sara & Keke would not be coming back. Last month, Variety reported Haines was in talks to rejoin The View.

Haines, 42, celebrated her new job on Instagram by sharing a selfie with her The View mug and her sons playing in the background. "Loving all of my 'views' right now," Haines wrote. "This mug has seen enough of the couch and is ready to return to the [View] table (metaphorically speaking in these times) next week!!! We are overdue for some good times in 2020 - let’s do this!!"

When The View returns on Tuesday, Haines will be joined once again by Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Meghan McCain, and Sunny Hostin. Michael Cohen, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, Jane Fonda, Eva Longoria, John Kasich, and Robin Roberts will make appearances in this season's first month. Haines will be contributing to the show from ABC News' studios in New York while the other hosts will be joining from their homes.