'The View' Fans Left Irritated by Guest Co-Host Elisabeth Hasselbeck's Return

By Allison Schonter

Viewers were anything but thrilled by former co-host Elisabeth Hasselbeck's return to The View. Nearly a decade after last appearing on the long-running ABC talk show, Hasselbeck, who previously held the conservative seat on the panel, returned to the Hot Topics table on Wednesday, Aug. 3, much to the displeasure of viewers.

During her return appearance, Hasselbeck and The View's mainstay co-hosts, including Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar, got into a back-and-forth discussion about abortion following the Supreme Court's June ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade, effectively ending the constitutional right to an abortion. Discussing Tuesday's primary in Kansas, in which voters rejected efforts to remove the right to an abortion from the state constitution, Hasselbeck stated that "just because something is a right, doesn't make it right," adding that "life has a plan and a purpose designed by God." Later in the episode, the former co-host stuck Post-it notes on her body with various messages, including, "Americans can't afford your America" and "Gas prices hurt us."

Hasselbeck originally appeared on The View show from Seasons 7 to 16 from 2003 to 2013, though she ultimately left her seat at the able and found a job on Fox and Friends replacing Gretchen Carlson. In late July, it was announced that nine years after she departed, Hasselbeck would be back at The View on a temporary basis, something she called an "honor." Fans felt anything but, though, with many viewers taking to social media upon Hasselbeck's return to express their frustrations.

Some viewers 'quit watching' because of Hasselbeck

"I quit watching the View in 2004 until Hasselbeck left in 2013," tweeted one person. "It wasn't her opinions that offended me it was her blatant disregard for her fellow panelist her rude behavior offended me. If she starts her crap again I'll have to quit watching again."

Some dubbed Hasselbeck's return 'torture'

"Why torture your viewers with Hasselbeck?" one viewer asked. "I couldn't stand her then – can't stand her now. She continues to be an annoying, righteous, fake, self serving prig [The View]. We expect better."

Hasselbeck's views on abortion

"Women who have made the difficult decision to have an abortion do not need to listen to a sermon by Elisabeth Hasselbeck about what she thinks other people – she does not know – should do with their bodies," wrote somebody else.

Viewers accused Hasselbeck of forcing her beliefs on others

"Her god is NOT my god! It is NOT part of the equation here!" wrote one viewer. "I am an atheist & I knw many "god-fearing" Christians who hv had abortions! If it is put to a public vote in every state...choice will WIN!"

Post-it Notes.

"She was so inappropriate," tweeted one person. "I am glad I had a remote and change the channel!"

'Why is she back on here?'

"Whoever thought it was a good idea to have Elizabeth Hasselbeck co-host today should be fired," tweeted one person. "[Never Again]."

Some applauded the other co-hosts

"I applaud the ladies for being gracious to Elizabeth, but she is obnoxious," wrote another person. "Cannot tolerate her at all."

