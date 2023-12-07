'The View': Alyssa Farah Griffin Addresses Speculation About Bisexuality

Alyssa Farah Griffin is setting the record straight about her sexuality. During Tuesday's episode of The View: Behind the Table podcast with producer Brian Teta, The View co-host stood by her previous comments about wanting to date a woman if her marriage to husband Justin Griffin ended.

"I did say, if, for any reason, my husband and I didn't work out, I think I would date a woman, and I stand by that," Griffin said, referencing the Nov. 30 episode which sparked speculation that she may be bisexual. "But, I told my husband I made the comment. He just kinda smiles and I'm like, 'Are you thinking about what woman it would be or are you honored that no man would compare to you?' Because I think that's how he took it."

Teta, host and View executive producer, went on to note the fan reaction to Griffin's comments, reading one tweet that said, "'Low key, Alyssa came out as bi.'" Griffin, a former White House Director of Strategic Communications and Assistant to President Donald Trump, laughed before telling Teta, "you know what... I do... listen, it's a spectrum. We're all on a spectrum. I feel like, in some senses, women would be easier to date, but, no, marriage for life to my husband."

The discussion came followed Griffin's appearance on the podcast last week, during which she discussed her love of all things Bravo and also The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards' rumored connection with country singer Morgan Wade following her separation from husband Mauricio Umansky in July. During the discussion, Griffin recalled how she told her husband, "if for any reason we ever ended, I think I'd go for a woman." She said her husband was "fascinated" by the revelation before explaining, "But, I think there is something to be said if you had a very healthy relationship with a man but then it fell apart, maybe try something totally different."

Griffin has been a staple on The View since the summer of 2022, when she and Ana Navarro were confirmed as full-time hosts following the departure of Meghan McCain, who departed the show in August 2021. She went on to join The View as the show's Republican panelist and its 23rd co-host in 25 years. Since joining the long-running program, she has spoken in support of LGBTQIA+ rights.