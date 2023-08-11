Kyle Richards' Husband Mauricio Umansky Reacts to Her Steamy Music Video With Morgan Wade

Kyle Richards' husband is celebrating The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star's role as Morgan Wade's love interest in the country singer's music video for "Fall in Love With Me" amid rumors that the two are more than just friends. Mauricio Umansky was quick to comment on Wade's sneak peek of the music video, which features steamy scenes in which Richards and Wade nearly kiss several times, feeding each other while clad in lingerie.

Adding three fire emojis, Umansky commented simply, "so good," which drew plenty of attention from Bravo fans amid news of his separation from Richards after 27 years of marriage. The married couple, who previously shot down rumors that they were heading for divorce, admitted in a statement last month that they had been going through a "rough year."

"We made a point to say that divorce is not being discussed," Richards said of her and Umansky's statement initial statement in an Amazon Live later that month, admitting that it was odd to admit to her marital issues so publicly. "It's weird to have to acknowledge to millions of strangers that you're having problems. It would be nice to be able to work through issues in your life without everybody kind of watching and weighing in on it, but when that article came out we didn't really have the choice, so that's why we wrote that on our Instagram and posted that."

Richards and Umansky, who share daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15, decided to release the clarification about the state of their marriage because "so many people were speculating and making up stories and it was just getting out of control," the Real Housewives star continued.

Some of that speculation surrounded Richards' relationship with Wade. Both women have denied being anything but friends, and the country singer admitted in an Aug. 4 Instagram video that the "Fall in Love With Me" music video was meant to poke fun at the people who couldn't accept they weren't together romantically.

"I've done several music videos and every time there's someone in it they always assume we're dating or something's going on," Wade said at the time. "If you go on the Internet, you'll see people are obsessed with us being friends." She continued, "We thought it would kind of be a good idea to kind of poke fun at that and troll the trolls a little bit. The internet is going to be popping off about this one I'm sure."