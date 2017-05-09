‘The Strain’ Final Season Gets July 16 Premiere Date, New Details Released

From horror icon Guillermo del Toro and Lost and Bates Motel co-creator Carlton Cuse, vampire TV series The Strain will get a fourth and final season on FX, which premieres on July 16 at 10:00 PM ET.

The synopsis of the upcoming season is as follows:

“Nine months will have passed since the events of Season 3, with the vampiric strigoi in command of the despairing world as they finally roam the world in daylight after being triggered by an apocalyptic nuclear event. Mankind will be subservient to the Master and his ‘Partnership’ which dominates the human race, but there’s still hope that the disbanded heroes of seasons past can overcome their personal hardships to save themselves and each other from these creepy beings.”

The series is based on a trilogy of novels from del Toro and Chuck Hogan, with del Toro having written and directed the show’s pilot episode.

Although fans might be disappointed that this will be the final season, the show’s creators are happy to bring closure to their story.

Cuse revealed in a statement last fall, “After finishing the writing on Season 3, Guillermo, Chuck and I looked at our remaining story and felt the best version could be told in one more season.”

He added, “We have a fantastic plan for an exciting and climatic season 4. We are deeply grateful to FX for supporting our vision and for allowing us to end the show on our own timetable.”

