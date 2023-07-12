'The Rookie' Showrunner Has One-Word Response to Season 6 Delay Fears

With Nathan Fillion being cast as Green Lantern in the upcoming DC film Superman Legacy, will this have any effect on The Rookie as the series gears up for Season 6? As creator and showrunner Alexi Hawley puts it, "Nope!" According to TVLine, in response to one of their tweets asking if Fillion's role in the DC film could cause any further delays for the cop procedural, Hawley simply gave a one-worded answer that seems to assure fans that that will not be the case.

Fans will be able to sigh of relief knowing that John Nolan will definitely be showing up to the precinct next season on The Rookie, even if he may be pulling double duty at times. It's unknown that when both projects finally do go into production how that will all work out, but it's possible that Superman Legacy could film while The Rookie is on hiatus or that the film will be filming in LA. If the latter is the case, it could make for an easy transition. The Rookie films at Warner Bros. Studio in Hollywood, which is where a lot of DC projects are also partly filmed. If Superman Legacy calls the studio home, at least for some of filming, it would be pretty convenient.

However it happens, it sounds like Nathan Fillion will be sticking around on The Rookie and that, aside from the strike, there shouldn't be any other delays for the ABC series. Of course, it's hard to predict how final schedules will look once production does start on either project, so it is still possible that there could be some conflict. It shouldn't be too big, however, since Alexi Hawley seems confident that the film shouldn't be affecting the series, at least not in any huge way.

Considering that Nathan Fillion was able to film for Guardians 3 while on The Rookie, he shouldn't have any problem doing the same thing for Superman Legacy, but again, depending on when both projects film and where it could very well cause at least some conflict. Right now, fans don't have to worry about that with the writers' strike, as it still could be quite some time until it resolves, as well as the possible actors' strike. All fans do have to worry about is just what will happen following the Season 5 cliffhanger, with Aaron's life hanging in the balance and much more to come with the guys in the creepy masks or pertaining to them. Hopefully, it gets here soon, though.