'The Rookie' Couple Welcomes Baby Girl in Season 5 Finale

Last week's Season 5 finale of The Rookie may have seen a character potentially die, but there was also new life welcomed into the world. Amidst the creepy masked criminals targeting the LAPD, Lopez and Wesley prepared for the birth of baby number two. Of course, while in labor, Lopez still managed to help with the case and tried to crack a riddle that one of the masked criminals told Celina. It took some time, but they solved it, and just in time for baby Evers' appearance.

By the end of the episode, Lopez gave birth to a healthy baby girl, whose name has yet to be revealed. It was the only light in an otherwise dark episode, especially the cliffhanger ending. Since Season 6 of The Rookie is happening, thankfully, fans will not only be able to see a resolution to the cliffhanger but Wes and Lopez adjusting to life as parents of two kids rather than just one. However, unfortunately, depending on how one of the cliffhangers is resolved, we may already know the baby's name.

It's hard to not notice the parallel between the Season 5 finale and the Season 4 premiere, when Jackson was taken and killed, and Lopez named her baby boy after him. With Aaron's life on the line and the storyline literally going either way, it's possible that, if he doesn't make it, their baby will be named Erin. The rookie officer did point out earlier that "Aaron" can be a girl's name too. It would be a heartbreaking way to get the name, so hopefully, it doesn't end up that way, even though Erin Evers does have a pretty nice ring to it. She can always name her after him regardless, so if she does, hopefully, he's still alive.

Depending on how long the writers' strike lasts, it may be a while until we get the sixth season of The Rookie, which means it could be a while until we see little Evers. With the way the series does premieres and storylines, the wait will most definitely be worth it unless something bad happens. The good news is that Lopez didn't get herself kidnapped this time, and she was able to focus on the baby for her labor and her work, but at least it was in the hospital for it. Fans can watch all episodes of The Rookie on Hulu to keep occupied until Season 6 premieres, hopefully sometime later this year.