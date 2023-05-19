How ABC Replaced 'The Rookie' Franchise in Its Fall Schedule

Due to the ABC fall schedule's mostly unscripted lineup, The Rookie won't be returning until midseason. Additionally, The Rookie: Feds' future is still unknown, meaning that Tuesday nights will no longer be occupied by the cop procedural franchise, at least for now. Instead, Celebrity Jeopardy! and Bachelor in Paradise will be taking over Tuesdays on ABC.

Celebrity Jeopardy! is airing in The Rookie's slot of 8 p.m. ET and will be coming back for a second season, giving more stars the chance to compete on the long-running game show. In a format similar to the original series, celebrities compete to receive money for a charity of their choice. Famous contestants include Wil Wheaton, Patton Oswalt, Torrey DeVitto, and even The Big Bang Theory's Melissa Rauch, which gave fans a great Big Bang Theory reunion with host and Big Bang alum Mayim Bialik.

Back for a ninth season, Bachelor in Paradise will be taking over The Rookie: Feds' 9 p.m. ET slot, only it will be airing for two hours, also taking over Will Trent's time. The Bachelor spinoff will once again pair up familiar faces in the franchise and whisk them away to a tropical place to try to find love and maybe leave with a ring while also getting a rose or two.

It's unknown at this time who will be on either show, but of course, the cast will surely be people fans recognize. ABC hasn't announced any premiere dates as of yet, but it's likely they will reveal fall dates later in the summer. It's going to be strange not seeing barely any scripted series on the schedule for the fall, but hopefully, it will all change by the time midseason rolls around. Due to the writers' strike, it's hard to tell what the future of television, at least for this upcoming season, will look like.

The Rookie may not be returning until midseason, but at least fans can still look forward to it, which is more than they can say about The Rookie; Feds. The spinoff has yet to be renewed or canceled, ABC should be making announcements regarding the series very soon. Hopefully, it's good news, though, and we'll still be able to look forward to more Simone Clark and co. in 2024, whenever that may be. In the meantime, though, fans will just have to shift their attention to Celebrity Jeopardy! and Bachelor in Paradise, which aren't such bad replacements.