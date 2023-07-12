Nathan Fillion Cast as Green Lantern in New Superman Movie

Nathan Fillion will make his DC Universe debut. The actor will feature as a version of superhero Green Lantern in Superman Legacy, the live-action reboot of the DC Universe, Vanity Fair reports. The outlet also announced that Fillion would appear alongside two co-stars portraying comic book heroes: Edi Gathegi will play Mister Terrific, and Isabela Merced will play Hawkgirl. David Corenswet (The Politician) will play Clark Kent, while Rachel Brosnahan from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will play Lois Lane in James Gunn's 2025 film. Shooting will begin in January 2024, setting up the new DC Universe that the Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker is creating with DC Studios chairman Peter Safran. This will be Fillion's second time working with Gunn; he starred in the director's first film, a horror-comedy called Slither in 2006, and his most recent movie, Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. He will appear in Superman Legacy as Guy Gardner, a Green Lantern.

There are two characters most commonly associated with the Green Lantern mantle among comic book fans. Hal Jordan is the original version of the comic book hero Ryan Reynolds portrayed in the 2011 film. One of DC's earliest and most prominent Black superheroes when he was introduced in the early '70s, John Stewart was known as the next incarnation of Green Lantern. Fillion's character in Superman Legacy, Gardner, can be distinguished from both in that he wears the matter-manifesting ring that grants him his powers in a slightly less heroic way than any of them.

Gardner is one of the more annoying aliens and humans who serve as a part of that galactic peacekeeping team. He is known for his abrasive nature and sometimes irritating presence. In addition to adding comic relief to Superman Legacy, the character is known for his iconic bowl cut, which will become a part of Fillion's look in the film as well. According to Vanity Fair, a TV series is in the works for the DC Universe reboot that will specifically focus on Hal Jordan and John Stewart as the central Green Lantern characters. Gunn's The Suicide Squad featured Fillion as a DC character known as T.D.K., or The Detachable Kid, who had the power to telekinetically launch his limbs at his enemies after they separated from his body. Spoilers indicate that T.D.K. does not survive for very long in the movie, meaning the actor's dual roles are unlikely to coincide in the future.