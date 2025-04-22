‘The Rookie’ and ‘9-1-1’ Favorite Jumps to CBS for New Show

A The Rookie and 9-1-1 favorite is coming to CBS for a brand new show.

Gigi Zumbado will be starring in the new workplace comedy DMV.

The series has been picked up by CBS for the 2025-26 season, according to TVLine. Per CBS, the logline reads, “Based on award-winning author Katherine Heiny’s short story, a single-camera workplace comedy set at the place everyone dreads going most: the DMV. Our quirky and lovable characters are making minimum wage, doing a thankless job where customers are annoyed before they even walk in the door. Good thing they have each other.”

Zumbado appeared on 9-1-1 as Officer Diane Stafford in Seasons 3 and 4. She later appeared in three episodes of The Rookie as Abril Rhodes from 2021 to 2023 for Seasons 3 and 4, as well as the short-lived spinoff The Rookie: Feds in 2023. Other credits include Fantasy Island, The Lincoln Lawyer, Hightown, The Real Bros of Simi Valley: The Movie, Doctor Odyssey, Heart Eyes, and Will Trent.

DMV is a single-camera comedy that comes from executive producer Dana Klein. Along with Zumbado, the ensemble cast includes Harriet Dyer, Tim Meadows, Molly Kearney, Alex Tarrant, and Tony Cavalero. According to Deadline, the series was up against freshman comedy Poppa’s House and fellow comedy pilot Zarna for the final comedy slot on CBS’ 2025-26 schedule. DMV won, with Poppa’s House getting canceled and Zarna getting scrapped. The workplace comedy joins The Neighborhood for its final season, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, and Ghosts, which was renewed for two seasons.

DMV is not the only new show joining CBS next season. FBI offshoot CIA, Fire Country spinoff Sheriff Country, Blue Bloods offshoot Boston Blue, and Einstein are among the new series airing on the 2025-26 schedule. As of now, it’s unknown where in the schedule DMV will fit, but CBS is expected to release its schedule on May 7.

More details surrounding the comedy should be announced in the coming weeks, including who exactly Gigi Zumbado will be playing. She’s appeared in a handful of ABC shows, but it seems like she’ll be making CBS her new home, and it will be exciting to see what she brings to the table on DMV. In the meantime, CBS finales are still airing through late May, and there’s a lot to look forward to.