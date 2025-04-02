19 CBS Shows’ Season Finale Dates Revealed

CBS is gearing up for its season finales, and the dates have been revealed for 19 shows.

The network will start showing finales later this month and going into late May, according to Deadline, with some of them being series finales.

Videos by PopCulture.com

So far, S.W.A.T., FBI: Most Wanted, and FBI: International will be ending after this current season. Meanwhile, The Neighborhood’s season finale will be a backdoor pilot for a potential spinoff. There will also be several two-part finales that will surely keep fans on the edge of their seats. And there will also likely be more than a few that will set up next season for those lucky shows that will be coming back next season.

Thursday, April 17

Pictured (L-R): Kathy Bates as “Madeline Matlock”. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS

9 PM – Matlock (Season 1 finale, two hours)

Friday, April 25

L-R: Tuuli Narkle as AFP Liaison Officer Constable Evie Cooper, Todd Lasance as AFP Liaison Officer Sergeant Jim ‘JD’ Dempsey and Sean Sagar as Special Agent DeShawn Jackson in NCIS: Sydney episode 4, season 2 streaming on Paramount+, 2025. PHOTO CREDIT: Daniel Asher Smith/Paramount+

8 PM – NCIS: Sydney (Season 2 finale)

9 PM – Fire Country (Season 3 finale, two episodes)

Monday, April 28

Pictured (L-R): Austin Stowell as Leroy Jethro Gibbs and Mariel Molino as Cecilia “Lala” Dominguez. Photo: Robert Voets/CBS

8:30 PM – Poppa’s House (Season 1 finale)

10 PM – NCIS: Origins (Season 2 finale)

Sunday, May 4

Pictured: Morris Chestnut as Dr. John Watson Photo: Colin Bentley/CBS

9 PM – Watson (Season 1 finale, part one)

10 PM – The Equalizer (Season 5 finale)

Monday, May 5

Pictured: Sheaun McKinney as Malcolm and Marcel Spears as Marty. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS

8 PM – The Neighborhood (Season 7 finale, two episodes)

9 PM – NCIS (Season 22 finale)

Thursday, May 8

Pictured (L-R): Carra Patterson as Kaya Blanke and Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni Photo: Michael Parmelee/CBS

8:30 PM – Ghosts (Season 4 finale)

9 PM – Elsbeth (Season 2 finale)

Sunday, May 11

Pictured: Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw. Photo: Darko Sikman/CBS

8 PM – Tracker (Season 2 finale)

9 PM – Watson (Season 1 finale, part two)

Tuesday, May 13

Pictured (L-R): Vinessa Vidotto as Special Agent Cameron Vo and Jesse Lee Soffer as Supervisory Special Agent Wesley “Wes” Mitchell. Photo: Kristof Galgoczi Nemeth/CBS

9 PM – FBI: International (Series finale, part one)

Thursday, May 15

Pictured (L-R): Emily Osment as Mandy and Montana Jordan as Georgie Photo: Robert Voets/CBS

8 PM – Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage (Season 1 finale, two episodes)

9 PM – The Amazing Race (Season 37 finale, 90 minutes)

Friday, May 16

Pictured (L-R): Shemar Moore as Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson and Jay Harrington as David “Deacon” Kay. Bill Inoshita/Sony Pictures Television/CBS Broadcasting Inc.

9 PM – S.W.A.T. (Series finale, two episodes)

Thursday, May 20

Pictured (L-R): Missy Peregrym as Special Agent Maggie Bell, Zeeko Zaki as Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan, and Jeremy Sisto as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine. Photo: Bennett Raglin/CBS

8 PM – FBI (Season 7 finale)

9 PM – FBI: International (Series finale, part two)

10 PM – FBI: Most Wanted (Series finale)

Wednesday, May 21

Pictured: Jeff Probst. — Photo: Robert Voets/CBS

8 PM – Survivor (Season 48 finale, three hours)