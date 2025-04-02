19 CBS Shows’ Season Finale Dates Revealed

CBS is gearing up for its season finales, and the dates have been revealed for 19 shows.
The network will start showing finales later this month and going into late May, according to Deadline, with some of them being series finales.
So far, S.W.A.T., FBI: Most Wanted, and FBI: International will be ending after this current season. Meanwhile, The Neighborhood’s season finale will be a backdoor pilot for a potential spinoff. There will also be several two-part finales that will surely keep fans on the edge of their seats. And there will also likely be more than a few that will set up next season for those lucky shows that will be coming back next season.
Thursday, April 17
9 PM – Matlock (Season 1 finale, two hours)
Friday, April 25
8 PM – NCIS: Sydney (Season 2 finale)
9 PM – Fire Country (Season 3 finale, two episodes)
Monday, April 28
8:30 PM – Poppa’s House (Season 1 finale)
10 PM – NCIS: Origins (Season 2 finale)
Sunday, May 4
9 PM – Watson (Season 1 finale, part one)
10 PM – The Equalizer (Season 5 finale)
Monday, May 5
8 PM – The Neighborhood (Season 7 finale, two episodes)
9 PM – NCIS (Season 22 finale)
Thursday, May 8
8:30 PM – Ghosts (Season 4 finale)
9 PM – Elsbeth (Season 2 finale)
Sunday, May 11
8 PM – Tracker (Season 2 finale)
9 PM – Watson (Season 1 finale, part two)
Tuesday, May 13
9 PM – FBI: International (Series finale, part one)
Thursday, May 15
8 PM – Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage (Season 1 finale, two episodes)
9 PM – The Amazing Race (Season 37 finale, 90 minutes)
Friday, May 16
9 PM – S.W.A.T. (Series finale, two episodes)
Thursday, May 20
8 PM – FBI (Season 7 finale)
9 PM – FBI: International (Series finale, part two)
10 PM – FBI: Most Wanted (Series finale)
Wednesday, May 21
8 PM – Survivor (Season 48 finale, three hours)