Huge Update on Matthew Gray Gubler’s CBS Show

Matthew Gray Gubler just got some very good news about his new CBS show.

According to TVLine, the network has picked up the crime procedural Einstein.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Announced last October, Einstein is based on the German dramedy of the same name and is being adapted by Monk creator Andy Breckman and executive producer and director Randy Zisk. The series focuses on Albert Einstein’s “brilliant but directionless” great-grandson, Lewis. He “spends his day as a comfortably tenured professor until his bad boy antics land him in trouble with the law and he is pressured into service helping a local police detective solve her most puzzling cases.”

Pictured: Matthew Gray Gubler (Dr. Spencer Reid) (Photo by Darren Michaels/CBS via Getty Images)

The series will bring Gubler back to CBS after starring on Criminal Minds as Dr. Spencer Reid during its original 15-season run. He previously appeared in Hulu’s Dollface and the 2021 film King Knight. Einstein will be his first role since Dollface and his first main role since Criminal Minds.

In November, it was announced that Parenthood star Rosa Salazar was cast as the female lead opposite Gubler. Salazar will play Veronica “Ronni” Paris, a Detective Inspector for the New Jersey State Police, “who went into law enforcement after the death of her husband. Sharp and disciplined, Ronni demands a lot from her colleagues and even more from herself and feels conflicted about working with Professor Einstein.”

The pickup is not so surprising. Deadline previously reported that the pilot was well received and was in good shape to get a series order. Not only that, but Einstein is a procedural drama with humor, and it helps that it starts a beloved CBS star. The show also comes from CBS Studios, so that was probably a help as well.

As of now, a premiere date for Einstein has not been revealed, but Deadline reports that CBS will announce its schedule for the 2025-26 season on May 7. Whether or not dates will be revealed at that time is unknown. At the very least, fans should find out what day of the week it will be airing and if it will be premiering in the fall or being held for midseason.

Meanwhile, Matthew Gray Gubler is remaining busy. On top of Einstein, it was announced earlier this year that he will indeed be returning to Criminal Minds for the upcoming 18th season on Paramount+. Details surrounding his return have not been announced, but the new season drops on May 8, so it shouldn’t be long until fans see Dr. Spencer Reid return, in whatever capacity it may be.