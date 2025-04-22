CBS Scraps Promising Sitcom

CBS has shared some major updates for the 2025-26 season, and a promising sitcom has been canned.

According to Deadline, comedy Zarna is not moving forward.

The pilot, headlined by Zarna Garg and executive produced by Mindy Kaling, had to go through some changes. However, it reportedly fit well as a CBS multi-camera sitcom and screened well. Zarna centered on the titular heroine, “a proud immigrant woman raising her American-born kids on Indian values. But now that they’re getting older, it’s time to focus on her American dream,” per the outlet.

Pictured: Comedian Zarna Garg arrives on Wednesday, April 9, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)

Garg co-wrote the pilot, with the story reflecting her story as an immigrant from India who moves to the U.S. as a teenager. She earns her BA and JD degrees and after spending 16 years as a stay-at-home mom, her children encourage her to try stand-up. Garg also served as executive producer with Darlene Hunt, who was the showrunner. Along with Garg, Zarna starred Callan Farris, Arjun Shah, Rizwan Maji, and Chandni.

As of now, it’s unknown why CBS decided to cancel the series. TVLine reports that the network did pick up workplace comedy DMV. There are only so many open spots for comedy on the schedule, especially with Ghosts, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, and The Neighborhood coming back. Poppa’s House has also been canceled after one season. The decision came down to the wire, and it’s possible if more spots were open, Zarna could have snatched it, but alas, that was not the case.

It’s unknown if the Warner Bros. Television project will be shopped around elsewhere in the hopes of getting it picked up. Since it tested well, it’s possible it might find a home somewhere else. But that all depends if WBTV is wanting to keep it alive. At the very least, along with DMV, CBS has picked up the Matthew Gray Gubler drama Einstein as well as the newest FBI spinoff, FBI: CIA, for the 2025-26 season. And a chunk of the network’s current lineup is coming back, so there will be a lot more to look forward to.

In the meantime, CBS finales are continuing through the end of May and there is no telling what will go down but there are sure to be exciting episodes that will keep fans tuned in to next season.