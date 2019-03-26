‘The Resident’ Season 3: Fox Renews Medical Drama

The Resident will be returning for Season 3, as Fox has announced that it has renewed the medical drama.

According TV by the Numbers, The Resident joins 9-1-1 in being picked back up by the network.

Michael Thorn, the President of Fox Entertainment, issued a statement on the Resident’s renewal, praising the producers for consistently delivering high quality series.

“Amy Holden Jones, Todd Harthan, and the team behind The Resident continue to showcase their brilliant storytelling, revealing both the triumphs and tragedy within the medical world,” he said.

“Matt Czuchry, Emily VanCamp, and Bruce Greenwood, along with the stellar cast, have developed rich and compelling characters through their heartfelt performances,” Thorn added.

The Fox Entertainment head also acknowledged 9-1-1’s renewal as well, heaping adulation on that series also.

“9-1-1 redefined what a procedural series can be, consistently delivering edge-of-your-seat emergencies, mixed with emotional story arcs and incredible performances from one of the most powerful teams of actors on television,” Thorn stated.

“Kudos to Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Tim Minear, and their entire crew, as well as the amazing cast anchored by Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, and Jennifer Love Hewitt for raising the bar week after week,” he continued.

We want to thank our producing partners, 20th Century Fox Television, who have steered these two extraordinary series,” Thorn concluded his statement. “Both 9-1-1 and The Resident have many, many more stories to tell and we can’t wait to deliver them to fans next season.”

Following the announcement of the Season 3 pick-up, series co-star Malcolm-Jamal Warner took to Instagram to share the exciting news.

“Yep. Yep. It’s official! Thank you to all of you who watch and support our show. We are all quite excited to come back and play some more. I’ve said it before, it is such a blessing to be on a good show w really good people in front of and behind the camera. It never ceases to amaze me on a daily basis how many people it takes to make a television series run,” he wrote.

“Every role, every production person, every crew member contributes significantly to bring you what you get to enjoy each week. We may not get everything perfect each episode and some days some of us may not be as much on our A game as others, but we all bust our asses and are incredibly thankful for the blessing and opportunity to carve out a living doing what we love,” Warner added.

“The Resident is my 10th television series and I am just as grateful for the 10th as I was for the 1st and have been for the 8 in between. Sit tight, we have a few more powerful episodes for you to finish out this season. And you can be rest assured that we’ll be coming back guns a blazin’ next season. Hummin’, comin’ atcha….,” he concluded.

The Resident airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.