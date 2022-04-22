'The Price Is Right at Night' Primetime Special Finds Rachel Brosnahan Playing the 'Money Game' in Exclusive Clip

✖

Another new primetime special for CBS's smash hit game show The Price Is Right at Night is coming next week, and it will feature a celebrity guest! The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan turns up in the primetime event to help out a contestant playing the "Money Game." In an exclusive clip for PopCulture.com of the Monday night event, Brosnahan and a contestant named Hans have to work together to help Hans win a green 2022 Mini Cooper S.

In order to win, the pair have to play the "Money Game." In this game, The Price Is Right host Drew Carey reveals the middle number in the price of the car — here it's a seven — and Hans, with Brosnahan's help, has four chances to guess the first two numbers and the last two numbers. Does Hans guess correctly and win the car? Well, fans will have to tune into the show to find out! The Price Is Right at Night airs Monday, April 25 from 8 p.m. ET on the CBS Television Network. It will also be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+. Anyone who may be interested in trying out a free trial of Paramount+ can do so by clicking here.

Emmy Award-winning actress @RachelBros will “come on down” for a special primetime episode of THE PRICE IS RIGHT AT NIGHT, Monday, April 25 at 8pm on @CBS! @PriceIsRight https://t.co/l3XU2U0MPr pic.twitter.com/ANZ4a5TOX1 — CBS Tweet (@CBSTweet) April 11, 2022

Notably, Brosnahan is playing alongside contestants to raise money for Covenant House. The charity offers support to young people in need by providing shelter, food, crisis care, and more. Additionally, contestants will compete for "marvelous" prizes, which include a trip to Paris and a special themed showcase, as well as cash and cars.

The Price Is Right is network television's #1-rated daytime series and the longest-running game show in television history. TV icon Bob Barker hosted The Price Is Right for its first 35 years, and comedian Drew Carey has hosted it for the past 15, since Barker's retirement in 2007. In 2021, the show celebrated its 50th anniversary on the air.

"First, I want to say congratulations and thank you to all the wonderful people responsible, past and present, on the 50th season of The Price is Right," said Barker in a statement at the time. "The show has the most enthusiastic and fun audience that one could ever ask for. They truly were and are the heart and soul of the show. I had the pleasure of working with a dedicated and talented cast and crew for 35 great years."

Barker added, "Particularly close to my heart was the ability our vast popularity gave me to remind our entire audience daily about the importance of spaying and neutering your pets. It was an incredibly memorable ride! Once again, congratulations to The Price Is Right on 50 historic years!! Here's to 50 more!!"