'The Price Is Right' Gets Primetime Special to Celebrate 50 Years

The Price Is Right has been around for nearly five decades, and the long-running game show is now getting a primetime special to celebrate its 50 years on TV. The two-hour special will air on CBS at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday, Sept. 30. The momentous event will reportedly take a look back at past big winners, show off some previously un-aired outtakes, and deliver a tribute to legendary former host Bob Barker.

“First, I want to say congratulations and thank you to all the wonderful people responsible, past and present, on the 50th season of The Price is Right," said Barker in a statement shared by CBS. "The show has the most enthusiastic and fun audience that one could ever ask for. They truly were and are the heart and soul of the show. I had the pleasure of working with a dedicated and talented cast and crew for 35 great years."

Barker added, "Particularly close to my heart was the ability our vast popularity gave me to remind our entire audience daily about the importance of spaying and neutering your pets. It was an incredibly memorable ride! Once again, congratulations to The Price is Right on 50 historic years!! Here’s to 50 more!!"

Barker hosted The Price Is Right for its first 35 years, and comedian Drew Carey has hosted it for the past 15, since Barker's retirement in 2007. "Hosting The Price is Right has been a dream job for me,” said Carey, in his own statement. "And I can’t even call it a job with a straight face because I get such joy out of it."

Carey continued, "Imagine spending every workday surrounded by happy, positive strangers. It’s been amazing. I really never thought my safe space would be on a sound stage, wearing a mic, cameras on me constantly, and with millions of people watching. But that’s what The Price is Right is for me. I love it."

The show is inviting fans who have a "special" place in their heart for The Price is Right to submit videos sharing their stories. Some videos will be chosen to air during the 50th-anniversary special. Additionally, fans will also want to tune in for the beginning of The Price is Right's 50th season, Monday, Sept. 13 at 11 a.m. ET, only on CBS.