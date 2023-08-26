Bob Barker 'Price Is Right' Episodes Are Streaming Free on Pluto TV

Those looking to revisit Bob Barker's iconic time as The Price Is Right host, Pluto TV is streaming his episodes for 24 hours, seven days a week. Barker, who died on Saturday at age 99, hosted The Price Is Right from 1972 until his retirement in 2007. The Pluto TV channel "The Price Is Right: The Barker Era" features give viewers an opportunity to be shocked at the price of things from almost 40 years ago.

You can watch a continuous stream of classic right episodes on the channel page. You can also watch specific episodes using the service's on-demand section. There is also a Pluto TV channel for newer episodes, simply listed as "The Price Is Right."

"The Price is Right is classic feel-good TV and a part of television history with beloved host Bob Barker at the helm," Amy Kuessner, SVP of Content Strategy and Global Partnerships at Pluto TV, said in a statement to Deadline back in 2020 when the channel was announced.

"Bringing the most cherished era in The Price Is Right history back to television is sure to be a dream come true for all game show fans," Buzzr General Manager, Mark Deetjen added. "The golden age of game shows was a time when families would come together to watch this fun and engaging genre of television from the comfort of their living rooms. Pluto TV's mission to offer accessible entertainment to homes across America harnesses this very same spirit and we couldn't think of a more perfect partner to help us reintroduce this iconic content."

The original version of The Price Is Right debuted on NBC in 1956, with Bill Cullen hosting. The show moved to ABC in 1963 and ended in 1965. In 1972, CBS revived the series with Barker as host. After Barker retired in 2007, comedian Drew Carey took over. The show is the longest-running game show in U.S. television history.