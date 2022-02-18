‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Season 4 Is Here! Find out How to Watch It Right Now

For fans of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, the wait is over. The first four episodes of Amazon Prime Video’s Emmy-winning show are now available to watch. The retro-styled comedy-drama starring Rachel Brosnahan as a housewife-turned-comic has launched its fourth season last week. New episodes for season 4 drop every Friday.

More than two years after Season 3 ended, Mrs. Maisel returned on Feb. 18 with two brand-new episodes, “Rumble on the Wonder Wheel” and “Billy Jones and the Orgy Lamps.” If you want to watch these ASAP, or if you’re two seasons behind and need to catch up ASAP, then read on. We’re here with some marvelous Mrs. Maisel viewing tips for you.

Where to Watch “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Season 4

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 is streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Following the initial Feb. 18 release, two new episodes will premiere on Prime Video every Friday through March 2022. In all, Mrs. Maisel‘s fourth season will feature eight episodes.

How to Watch Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video is a streaming-service perk of an Amazon Prime membership. It offers thousands of movie and TV titles that are available on-demand and for free to Prime subscribers. Some of the shows that come with the Prime Video are classics, such as I Love Lucy, Monk and House. And some of the shows are Amazon Original Series – think award-winning titles like Fleabag, Transparent, The Man in the High Castle and, yes, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Amazon Original Series can only be streamed via Prime Video.

For a full list of the latest Prime Video releases, check out this guide by our sister site CBS Essentials on what’s new in February on Prime Video.

How Much Does Amazon Prime Cost?

As of Feb. 18, 2022, an Amazon Prime membership costs $139 a year, plus tax (where applicable) Or, if you prefer a short-term commitment, you can opt for a month-to-month subscription. That costs $14.99 per month, plus tax, and you cancel at any time.

If you’re new to Amazon Prime, and have never previously been a subscriber, then you can try out the service, including its same-day, one-day and two-day shipping options, plus watch The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4, via an Amazon Prime 30-day free trial.

Where Did “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Leave Off in Season 3?

It’s been a while, so you’re excused if you need a Mrs. Maisel refresher course. In any case, here goes: In the final moments of “A Jewish Girl Walks Into the Apollo…,” the Season 3 closer, Brosnahan’s Midge is at an extremely low point in her career. She has been cut from the remainder of the Shy Baldwin tour after making ill-received jokes about the comedy star’s sexuality. She and her manager, Susie (Alex Borstein), are left on an airport tarmac. You can catch all of Season 3 (and Season 2, and Season 1…) on Amazon Prime Video, right alongside Season 4.

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Season 4 Cast

Series creator and executive producer Amy Sherman-Palladino (Gilmore Girls) has gotten the gang back together for Season 4. Rachel Brosnahan is, of course, returning as the title character, with Alex Bornstein reprising Susie. Other Mrs. Maisel vets you’ll see in the new episodes are Michael Zegen, Marin Hinkle and Tony Shalhoub, as Midge’s on-again, off-again husband, Midge’s mother and Midge’s father, respectively.

As the series moves into 1960, we’ll meet a couple of new characters, too – make that, new characters played by familiar faces. Gilmore Girl alums Milo Ventimiglia and Kelly Bishop are both booked for Season 4.

