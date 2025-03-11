‘The Neighborhood’ Star Beth Behrs Reacts to Final Season Announcement

The end of an era is coming for fans of The Neighborhood. Now, star Beth Behrs is reacting to the heartbreaking news.

After it was reported that the CBS sitcom was in danger of cancellation, it was recently announced that The Neighborhood will indeed come back for an eighth and final season to round things out. Behrs, who plays Gemma Johnson, took to her Instagram to share a lengthy message and a reflection of her time on the series, as well as another CBS sitcom that she never got to say goodbye to.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Most of my 20s were on #2BrokeGirls, almost allof my 30s were on #TheNeighborhood and I’ll usher in my 40s as we end our story,” Behrs wrote. “@katdennings and I never got a goodbye or an end to our #2BrokeGirls story, and I’m just so grateful to @cbstv for a chance to say goodbye to GEMMA the right way. These last 7 years with my @theneighborhood family has been some of the most memorable of my life. We made it through Covid, strikes, elections… and came out stronger. Forever grateful to our entire cast and crew- here’s to the best season yet! #SEASON8 let’s goooo.”

Pictured: Beth Behrs as Gemma and Max Greenfield as Dave. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Premiering in October 2018, The Neighborhood also stars Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Tichina Arnold, Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears, Hank Greenspan, and Skye Townsend. The series follows a white family that moves into a predominately African American neighborhood in suburban Los Angeles. Although it initially received mixed-to-negative reviews, that didn’t seem to stop CBS from renewing the show year after year. Even though it will be ending after Season 8, knowing that The Neighborhood will at least be able to give the characters and fans closure is better than nothing.

At the very least, The Neighborhood’s renewal could indicate some good news. The series is setting up a potential spin-off to follow McKinney and Spears’ characters, Malcolm and Marty Butler. The backdoor pilot won’t be until the Season 7 finale, but since it was previously reported that the two shows are designed to run simultaneously with each other, it’s possible that the series will live on with the spinoff. It’s a little too early to tell, but you never know what could happen.

In the meantime, new episodes of The Neighborhood Season 7 air on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+.