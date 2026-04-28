‘Happy’s Place’: Laughs Are Had by the Cast and Crew in Season 2 Blooper Reel (Exclusive Clip)

Happy’s Place Season 2 is officially done, but PopCulture.com has one more exclusive for viewers.

The Season 2 blooper reel is here, and everyone on set seemed to have had a blast.

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In the nearly 11-minute video, fans get a look at what filming was truly like for the cast, consisting of Reba McEntire, Belissa Escobedo, Melissa Peterman, Tokala Black Elk, Pablo Castelblanco, and Rex Linn, as well as some of the guest stars such as Cheri Oteri and Jane Lynch. Lines are forgotten, there are dances, props being used, and much more. Additionally, the crew had just as much fun behind the scenes.

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Season 2 of the NBC sitcom officially wrapped on Friday, with an hour-long season finale that involved Oteri and Eric Stonestreet. Luckily, the series has been renewed for Season 3, so there will be many more laughs to come. As of now, NBC has not revealed when the new season will premiere, but news should be expected in the coming weeks. This blooper reel will certainly keep fans entertained in the meantime.

When talking to PopCulture in March, Castelblanco shared his excitement at the show being renewed, saying he was “so grateful to get to do this job, to go deeper.” He continued, “And now I’m excited about the stories that could come up. I wanna have more scenes with Belissa. I wanna see what happens with Steve outside of the tavern, what other things he gets into, if he’s following this directing journey he started this season. How would he be outside in the world, directing community theater or something like that? I don’t know. I’m excited to see the future.”

In Happy’s Place, which premiered in 2024, “Bobbie (McEntire) inherits her father’s tavern (Happy’s Place) and is surprised to discover that she has a new business partner, Isabella (Escobedo), a twentysomething half-sister that she never knew she had.” Season 2 saw the tavern reopening its doors, “and a long-buried secret comes to light that will test loyalties and shake things up inside the tavern. Through it all, Bobbie must remind everyone that family isn’t what you’re born into, but it’s the people that stand beside you, even in the workplace.”

Both seasons of Happy’s Place are streaming on Peacock, with Season 3 coming soon to NBC.