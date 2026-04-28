10 Broadcast Shows That Still Haven’t Been Renewed or Canceled for 2026-2027

The 2025-2026 season is coming to a close, but decisions still have to be made about the 2026-2027 season.

Ten broadcast shows are still on the bubble.

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According to TV Insider, ABC still needs to make a decision on freshman shows R.J. Decker and the Scrubs revival, as well as Tim Allen’s sophomore sitcom Shifting Gears. Fox still has comedy Going Dutch and Canadian crime drama Murder in a Small Town. NBC, on the other hand, has the most shows awaiting their fates, with veteran dramas Brilliant Minds, The Hunting Party, and Law & Order, as well as freshman comedies The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins and Stumble. CBS, meanwhile, is already locked in for next season.

Pictured: (l-r) Reid Scott as Detective Vincent Riley, David Ajala as Det. Theo Walker — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)

Apparently, only two of those shows are essentially a lock for renewal compared to their companions: Scrubs, which is first in the key demo among adults 18-49 and sixth in viewers, and Shifting Gears, which is second in the demo and fourth in viewers. Scrubs only just aired its Season 1 finale, but Shifting Gears has been waiting for news since its Feb. 4 finale.

Law & Order seems to be safe as well, as it’s seventh in the key demo and fourth in viewers. Fans are starting to worry, though, after Law & Order: SVU received a renewal for its 28th season, which was technically locked in last year. It was previously reported that Law & Order, as well as Brilliant Minds and The Hunting Party, will be up against the drama pilots that are in contention at NBC. The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins has had some star power, as the show comes from Tina Fey and stars Tracy Morgan and Daniel Radcliffe. It’s first in the key demo but ninth in viewers, so it virtually could go either way.

Pictured: (l-r) Tracy Morgan as Reggie Dinkins, Daniel Radcliffe as Arthur Tobin (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)

Fox’s Murder in a Small Town aired its Season 2 finale in December, but the network has been pretty quiet about its future. The series is 11th in the key demo, but third in total viewers, so fans may not have to worry. However, the longer the wait, the longer it seems like a renewal won’t happen. R.J. Decker, meanwhile, only premiered in March, but ratings seem promising. While it’s seventh in viewers, it’s last in the key demo. The season finale is set to air tonight, so ABC might be waiting until those final numbers come in before making a decision.

Everything else seems likely for a cancellation. With Upfronts happening next month for Disney/ABC, NBC, and Fox, the final decisions should be announced in the coming weeks. Between all these shows still awaiting their fates and the pilots that are also in contention, anything is possible. Even if a show seems safe, no show is truly out of danger until it’s renewed, so fans will just have to hold their breath.