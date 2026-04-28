‘Hazbin Hotel’ Ending at Prime Video

It’s almost time to check out of Hazbin Hotel.

Prime Video has announced that the adult animated musical black television series has been renewed for a fifth and final season.

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“I’m so thankful for how Prime Video has championed our vision at SpindleHorse, and I’m grateful for their partnership and commitment to bringing Hazbin Hotel to its epic conclusion,” said creator and executive producer Vivienne Medrano via TV Insider. “I’m so excited for fans to see how this story ends.”

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Premiering in 2024 on Prime Video, five years after the pilot dropped on YouTube, Hazbin Hotel revolves around the crown princess of Hell, Charlie Morningstar, on her quest to find a way for sinners to be “redeemed” and allowed into Heaven via her “Hazbin Hotel” as an alternative to Heaven’s annual “Extermination” of souls due to Hell’s overpopulation. The voice cast includes Stephanie Beatriz, Alex Brightman, Keith David, Kimiko Glenn, Erika Henningsen, Blake Roman, Amri Talai, and Christian Borle.

News of the show ending after five seasons shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. Medrano previously told Polygon that her plan for Hazbin Hotel spans across five seasons, so the story will be told in full. Prior to Hazbin Hotel’s official premiere on Prime in 2023, the series was renewed for Season 2 and was given a third and fourth-season renewal in July 2024. Season 2 of Hazbin Hotel premiered in October and ran through November.

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Due to its popularity, Hazbin Hotel spawned spinoff web series Helluva Boss, revolving around the misadventures of the employees of a company in Hell that offers hitman services in the realm of the living. The pilot premiered on YouTube in November 2019, with the series premiering the following Halloween. It was announced in April 2025 that Seasons 3 and 4 would be released on Prime Video first, subsequently releasing on YouTube a month after. Ahead of Season 3, which will premiere in two halves beginning later this year, Prime Video released a special in September, Mission: Zero.

While fans will be sad to know that Hazbin Hotel will officially end after Season 5, it can be assumed it won’t be here for at least another couple of years. Season 3 will kick off later this year, so there is still a lot to look forward to before the doors to Hell close forever. For now, both seasons of Hazbin Hotel are streaming on Prime Video.