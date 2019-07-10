‘The Masked Singer’ Season 2 Costumes Revealed

The Masked Singer Season 2 will be here before we know it, and now the new costumes worn by the singers have been revealed. In a new clip shared to the show’s official Twitter account, fans are given a glimpse at the new contestants. There’s The Egg, The Leopard, Mr. Fox, The Flamingo, The Eagle, and The Skeleton. The clip also reveals that judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke are all returning, as well as host Nick Cannon.

At the end of Season 1 of The Masked Singer, rapper/singer T-Pain was unmasked as the grand champion.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“What an insane ride…truly one of the most humbling and amazing things I’ve ever done. Thanx to everybody…Ya’ll don’t know how much this means, I’m doing a lot of this right now, overwhelmed & soaking it all in right now!!! Love to everybody who watched,” he tweeted after winning.

After the finale, The Masked Singer executive producer Craig Plestis spoke with THR about his thoughts on the first season and how they were able to pull it off.

The big reveal is here! 😱 Which masks did you guess correctly? Catch an all-new #TheMaskedSinger — September 25 on @FOXTV! ✨ pic.twitter.com/pkGVLVBMxF — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) July 10, 2019

“When we went bizarre and went a little crazy, it worked, and we know that’s the secret ingredient that we’re going do for season two. So if you think this season was bizarre, just wait until you see Season 2,” he said. “What worked is really going for it with the costumes — go crazy with it, don’t play it safe. Have fun making it and letting everyone be involved with the party.”

“Part of what’s going on right now is there are many shows out there that are great — a lot of people are just a little too serious about some of them. Our show is not a serious show at all. It’s a fun party that you can come to each week and invite into your house, and that’s what we need in America — just to disengage a little bit,” Plestis went on to say. “There’s so much crazy stuff going on, and this is a show you don’t have to worry about it. You can just worry about who’s underneath the Peacock mask, and who’s underneath the Monster mask.”

Hulu subscribers can revisit The Masked Singer Season 1 anytime on the streaming platform. Season 2 will debut on FOX on Sept. 25.