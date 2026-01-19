‘The Madison’: Taylor Sheridan’s New Kurt Russell and Michelle Pfeiffer Drama Gets First Trailer

Fans of Taylor Sheridan got a sneak peek of the Yellowstone co-creator’s new drama, The Madison, while tuning in to Sunday’s Season 2 finale of Landman.

The Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell-led Paramount+ drama, which was announced last week as premiering on March 14, shared a 30-second first look at the newest expansion of Sheridan’s universe on Sunday that revealed Will Arnett has joined the show as another cast member.

In the teaser, an emotional Pfeiffer collapses into a river before telling her therapist, played by Arnett, “My center, my soul, is gone.” In response, Arnett tells her, “You will heal, if you let yourself.”

Later, she tells another character, “I’ve decided to feed this,” pointing to her heart, before pointing to her head and adding, “and never factor this into the equation.”

Russell’s character also wonders in the trailer, “What do I have? Before I’m too old to do anything more than just remember.”

Not many details of The Madison‘s plot have been disclosed, other than that it follows a New York City family in the Madison River Valley of central Montana and is described as a “heartfelt exploration of grief and human connection.”

In addition to Pfeiffer, Russell, and Arnett, the cast includes Elle Chapman, Patrick J. Adams, Matthew Fox, Beau Garrett, Amiah Miller, Alaina Pollack, Ben Schnetzer, Rebecca Spence, Danielle Vasinova and Kevin Zegers.

While Season 1 of The Madison is still two months away from its debut, the show has already filmed its second season. Chapman shared in a Dec. 20 Instagram Story that Season 2 had already wrapped after filming in Texas. “And that’s a wrap on season 2,” she wrote at the time. “Heart is full.”



The Madison is executive produced by Sheridan, Pfeiffer, Russell, David C. Glasser, John Linson, Art Linson, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Christina Voros, Michael Friedman, and Keith Cox.