Kurt Russell Joins Taylor Sheridan ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff

Kurt Russell is joining the Yellowstone universe.

The Tombstone actor, 74, has been cast as a series regular in Taylor Sheridan’s new Yellowstone spinoff, The Madison, Deadline reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Michelle Pfeiffer also stars in the “heartfelt exploration of grief and human connection” that follows a New York City family in the Madison River Valley of central Montana.

Russell joins the previously announced cast of Patrick J. Adams, Elle Chapman, Matthew Fox, Beau Garrett, Amiah Miller, Alaina Pollack, Ben Schnetzer, Rebecca Spence, Danielle Vasinova and Kevin Zegers.

Kurt Russell attends Goldie’s Love-In Gala in Celebration of the 20th Anniversary of The Goldie Hawn Foundation and MindUP at Ron Burkle’s Greenacres on September 27, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for the Goldie Hawn Foundation)

The Madison has yet to announce a formal premiere date but is set to debut in late 2025 or early 2026, with a second season already in the works.

The Madison is one of several Yellowstone spinoffs in the works right now, with 1994, a follow-up series to 1883 and 1923, in the works at Paramount+.

The Dutton Ranch is also in development, bringing back Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser to reprise their Yellowstone roles as Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler alongside Finn Little as Carter. Ed Harris and Annette Bening have already been announced as new cast members, playing veterinarian Everett McKinney and ranch head Beulah Jackson, respectively.

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell attend the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

“Beth Dutton (Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Hauser) are grateful for the peace they sought, fought, and nearly died for with their 7,000-acre Dutton Ranch,” the show’s official logline reads. “With tough times and stiff competition, Beth and Rip do what they must to survive, all while ensuring Carter (Little) becomes the man he’s supposed to be.”

CBS is also developing a Yellowstone spinoff, premiering Y: Marshals in early 2026. Luke Grimes reprises his Yellowstone role as Kayce Dutton as he leaves Dutton Ranch to join “an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana, where he and his teammates must balance family, duty and the high psychological cost that comes with serving as the last line of defense in the region’s war on violence,” as per the logline.