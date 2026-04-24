‘One Tree Hill’ Star Cast in Hulu’s ‘Count My Lies’

A One Tree Hill alum is joining Hulu’s Count My Lies.

According to Deadline, Sophia Bush will recur in the upcoming TV series adaptation of Sophie Stava’s book of the same name.

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Bush will play Allison, a stylish Tribeca architect and mother. She joins leads Shailene Woodley, Lindsay Lohan, and Kit Harington. The recurring cast also includes Katherine LaNasa and Lou Diamond Phillips. From This Is Us duo Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, Count My Lies is currently in production in New York.

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Per the plot summary, “When compulsive liar Sloane Caraway (Woodley) fibs her way into a nanny position for the gorgeous and charismatic Violet (Lohan) and Jay Lockhart (Harington), it seems she’s finally landed her dream job. But little does Sloane know, she’s just entered a household brimming with secrets that are about to explode – with potentially catastrophic consequences for all.”

Count My Lies is Stava’s debut novel and was published by Simon & Schuster imprint Scout Press in March 2025. Aptaker and Berger serve as showrunners and executive producers for The Walk-Up Company. Lohan and Woodley also executive produce, alongside Antonio Campos and The Walk-Up Company’s Scott Morgan. Stava serves as producer on the series, which is produced by 20th Television.

Sophia Bush is best known for her role as Brooke Davis on all nine seasons of The WB/The CW teen drama One Tree Hill, which ran from 2003 to 2012. It was announced in 2024 that she and former co-star Hilarie Burton Morgan were developing a sequel series for Netflix, but not many details have been shared about it.

(Disney/Anne Marie Fox) SOPHIA BUSH

She also starred in the first four seasons of Chicago P.D. as Detective Erin Lindsay. Bush can most recently be seen recurring as Dr. Cass Beckman in Grey’s Anatomy. Additional credits include The Stranger in My Home, Junction, Deborah, Love, Victor, Good Sam, False Positive, Hard Luck Love Song, Incredibles 2, Marshall, Partners, Chalet Girl, and Table for Three. Upcoming, Bush will be starring in the Roku Original Film Broad Trip with Lauren Holly. The film releases on May 8. She is also starring in the Tubi film Summer’s Last Resort alongside Ryan Kruger, Thuto Marrengula, Violet McGraw, and Jerry O’Connell.

As of now, it has not been announced when Count My Lies will be premiering on Hulu, but with production underway and casting continuing, it might not be long until more details are released. In the meantime, fans can watch Bush on One Tree Hill, streaming on Hulu.